Housing affordability reaches record low

U.S. housing affordability reached a record low in August as Americans continue to bend under the weight of rising mortgage rates and sticky prices.

The National Association of Realtors index decreased to 91.7 in August, marking the lowest level in data back to 1989, according to data out Friday. A level below 100 means a household with a median income doesn't earn enough to qualify for a mortgage on a median-priced home.

The typical family spent 27.3% of their income on their annual mortgage payment. Qualifying income for a mortgage, based on a 20% down payment, was $107,232 in August -- marking the third straight six-figure reading. Affordability deteriorated in all four regions.

"The highest mortgage rate in two decades is detrimentally limiting the homeownership opportunity for many middle-class households," Lawrence Yun, the National Association of Realtors' chief economist, said in an emailed statement. "Unintentionally, no doubt, the Federal Reserve is widening social inequality with only the high-income families -- earning above $100,000 -- able to comfortably buy a home."

A series of interest-rate increases by the Federal Reserve -- and more recently a surge in bond yields -- has pushed mortgage rates to the highest level in more than two decades.

-- Bloomberg News

N.Y. gas appliance ban sparks lawsuit

ALBANY, N.Y. -- Gas and construction trade groups are suing to block New York state's ban on gas stoves and furnaces in new buildings.

The organizations argue the law violates the federal government's rules around how gas appliances are regulated and filed the case against New York on Thursday in federal court.

Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, approved the ban this spring on the installation of fossil-fuel equipment in new buildings. It's set to take effect in 2026 for structures of seven stories or less and in 2029 for larger buildings. The law would not apply to existing buildings.

Similar policies have been approved by dozens of Democrat-controlled cities and local governments as supporters say they are aiming to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve indoor air quality. The rule quickly became the source of partisan politics over climate change, with Republican officials and other opponents criticizing it as an infringement on consumer choice.

The New York Department of State, which is named as a defendant, declined to comment on the lawsuit.

-- The Associated Press

Arkansas Index falls 1.31, ends at 838.15

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Friday at 838.15, down 1.31.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.