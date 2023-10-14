North Little Rock fair provides supplies, haircuts and more for the homeless





Doloris Owens, her daughter Donna and their friend Colton Dye walked from Little Rock across the Main Street Bridge on Friday to get to the third annual Unsheltered Outreach Fair across the river.

They left carrying tents, backpacks, tarps, towels, hygiene products and other supplies, with plans to go to a public library to wait out a sudden onset of rain before setting up their tents.

"I stay off in the woods, away from homes and people," Dye said.

In addition to picking up supplies and meals, the scores of attendees at the fair could get haircuts, take showers, get HIV tests and flu shots.

The event at Riverfront Park was organized by North Little Rock police officer Shana Cobbs, who has been the department's liaison to the homeless community since July.

"A lot of times people get confused. They think that I may have monetary funds, but I rely on these resources that I brought in today," Cobbs said, referring to the vendors who came to provide services.

"The most important part of this for me was the mobile shower because it's one thing to get clothes, but it's a different feeling when you can get a shower. ... I know I can't change a whole lot of circumstances out here, but it's just something to feel better," she said.

In January, a count by Central Arkansas Team Care for the Homeless found 773 homeless people in Central Arkansas, a 10-year low and down from 974 in 2022.

Still, Cobbs said shelters in Central Arkansas are often crowded or full.

In her position, Cobbs said she's gotten to know the faces and names of homeless people in Central Arkansas, with many of them hearing about the outreach fair from her personal invite.

"When you're out here doing my job, it becomes a close-knit community," Cobbs said.

In addition to organizing the fair, Cobbs said she'll be running a warming center for the homeless when the temperature drops below freezing.

"It's not a permanent solution, but it does give them a chance to get out of the cold because it's something about the cold, it just cuts through you," she said.

Pearlie Marbley, 59, of Little Rock said she had been homeless for years after the death of her husband and loss of her house, but is now living with her daughter.

"God got me through it," she said, pointing to a Bible she was carrying.

Marbley was one of many who heard about the event from Cobbs and was able to get her hair cut while she was there.

Deloris Owens, her daughter and Dye said they often spend time either at the library or at Friendly Chapel Church of the Nazarene, which they refer to as "Brother Paul's."

Each said they've been homeless for years.

"It's not an easy life out here. I'll tell you that right now. If you don't know how to handle yourself, you can get yourself hurt, very seriously," said Donna, 52, who said she has been homeless since 2013 and asked to be identified only by her first name.

"You pretty much have to keep your guard up 24/7 out here, and if you're a female, you better learn how to carry a switchblade," she added.

Dye, 25, who said he's been on and off of the streets for five years, said he walked to Little Rock from Pine Bluff six months ago hoping to find work.

"Every day I walk that bridge, back and forth, putting in applications after applications, and it's denials and denials," Dye said.

He said all the shelters he had been to in Little Rock didn't accept men or were full.

For the homeless, tents are another option -- with some adjustments as the temperature drops.

"What I like to do is I put a sheet over the top of the tent, then I place a piece of tarp on next and then repeat," Dye said. "It insulates."

Ly is a Report for America Corps member.





Brian Wolff looks for clothes in the River City Ministry bus during North Little Rock’s outreach fair for the homeless on Friday. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Colin Murphey)





