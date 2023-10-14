Not enough: Hogs can’t make plays late to complete upset

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Arkansas Razorbacks had a plan Saturday to stay in the fight against No. 11 Alabama and give themselves a chance to win in the fourth quarter.

That they did.

But like in three of the other games in its just-completed four-game gauntlet away from home, the University of Arkansas came up one score short and fell 24-21 to the Crimson Tide before a crowd of 100,077 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman praised his team’s fight as a three-touchdown underdog.

“I just hurt for them because we entered the game and said if we can be in it in the fourth quarter we can win it,” Pittman said on the Razorback Sports Network. “And I really believed that we were going to. I think our kids believed that.”

Trailing by three points, Arkansas got the ball back with 9:59 remaining at its own 8 and drove to its 44. But tailback Rashod Dubinion slipped down for a 2-yard gain with an open field ahead of him on second down, then quarterback KJ Jefferson was sacked for an 11-yard loss to force a punt.

The Crimson Tide (6-1, 4-0 SEC) notched a couple of third-down conversions and ran the clock out to seal their narrow escape.

The Razorbacks (2-5, 0-4 SEC) lost their fifth consecutive game, their fourth this season by seven points or less, and their 17th in a row against Alabama, whose historical dominance under Coach Nick Saban will be etched in college football legend.

“It was just two teams fighting their butt off out there today, and they just made one more play than we did,” said Pittman, who earlier in the week called Saban the best coach in college football history.

Alabama maintained its lead in the SEC West and preserved its college football playoff hopes, but the Crimson Tide allowed 5 sacks — 3.5 by defensive end Landon Jackson — and sputtered repeatedly after taking a 24-6 lead early in the second half.

Saban saved a segment of his postgame remarks to praise the effort by the Razorbacks.

“You know, I’ve got a lot of respect for Arkansas’ team,” Saban said. “I mean, LSU beat them by three points, Ole Miss beat them by a touchdown, all on the road, all right. So this is not the kind of team that you all think they are. They’re a good team.”

Jefferson wore an ice bag on his left knee for his postgame news conference and said it was a precautionary measure after a very active day in which he absorbed four sacks and took several other hits. The senior passed for 150 yards and two touchdowns, and his scrambling and escapability netted a few big first downs to help rally Arkansas from a 24-6 deficit.

Jefferson shook off what looked like a sure sack by cornerback Terrion Arnold to find Var’keyes Gumms for a 25-yard catch and run early in the fourth quarter with the Razorbacks trailing 24-13. That escape set up his 14-yard wheel route touchdown to Rashod Dubinion, and Andrew Armstrong’s 2-point conversion catch pulled the Hogs within 24-21 with 10:59 to play.

“That quarterback is a handful,” Saban said. “I mean when a quarterback can take a major college football player and sling him off like … a gnat on a cow’s ass, I mean, that was one of most impressive plays I’ve ever seen a player make.”

Jefferson said he could not go down on the critical second-and-10 play from the Alabama 38.

“I just thought, ‘I’ve got to make a play. I’ve got to get out of this. I can’t take a sack right now. We’ve got momentum going right now, we’re driving the ball. I can’t take a sack,’ ” Jefferson said. “I ended up shoving him off me, getting my eyes upfield and dumping it out to Var’keyes, who was in the area.”

Alabama outgained the Razorbacks 415-250 in total offense, but Arkansas outscored the Crimson Tide 15-3 in the second half while amassing a 152-141 edge in total offense.

Jefferson’s first touchdown pass went to redshirt freshman Isaiah Sategna on a 5-yard slant to cap a 77-yard drive aided by two Alabama penalties.

“Our main thing was we wanted to be in the game come the fourth quarter,” Jefferson said. “That was our biggest thing. We just had to rally around and just pump each other up, like we’re close, we’re just one play away, one drive away, one touchdown away. We just kept that mindset.”

The Razorbacks got off to a solid start, despite Tyrone Broden’s drop on a third-down pass that would have moved the chains on their first possession, by bringing heat on Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and converting a few third downs themselves.

Tight end Ty Washington rumbled 24 yards with a third-and-10 catch on the Hogs’ second possession to get Arkansas into field-goal range. Though the Hogs stalled at the 37, Cam Little nailed a 55-yard field goal to make it 3-0.

Jackson notched the first of his sacks, a 6-yard effort, to blow up Alabama’s second possession, and Jefferson and company got back to work.

Sategna took a receiver screen for 14 yards to open the series and Armstrong went 21 yards with a zone buster route. Little’s 49-yard field goal, his 10th make in a row, made it 6-0 with 2:05 left in the quarter.

“I think it’s big to where the crowd doesn’t get into it,” Pittman said of the 6-0 start. “Then it’s more of a belief, ‘Hey, we belong here. We’re up 6-0.’ Obviously you wish you could [turn] them into a touchdown, but we weren’t able to do it.”

The Razorbacks had two coverage busts in the first half that proved decisive, the first occurring after Milroe had to fall on a snap he wasn’t ready to receive for a 4-yard loss, setting up third and 14 from the Alabama 21.

Milroe stayed in the pocket with good protection and delivered a deep pass down the middle for Kobe Prentice, who had broken free with no defender. Prentice caught the pass on the Arkansas 41 and raced in for a 79-yard touchdown to make it 7-6.

The Crimson Tide drove 83 yards for a 1-yard Milroe touchdown to cap their next possession, then went up 21-6 when tight end Amari Niblack released up the middle with no one in coverage to catch a 29-yard touchdown with 4:41 left in the opening half.

Arkansas punter Max Fletcher had a massive day with seven punts for a 53.9 average and his work consistently gave the Crimson Tide a long field to contend with.

Alabama got its running game in gear for a short spell on its second series of the second half. Three consecutive runs for a total of 70 yards took the Tide into the Arkansas red zone. However, the Razorbacks rallied at that point, forcing Will Reichard’s 30-yard field goal with 7:47 left in the quarter.

The Razorbacks gained a spark on a facemask penalty against defensive back Jaylen Key and drove 77 yards for their first touchdown. Jefferson had a 22-yard scramble and Washington drew a pass interference penalty near the goal line to set up Jefferson’s bullet touchdown pass to Sategna to make it 24-13.



