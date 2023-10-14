GOLF

Thompson’s bid falls short

Lexi Thompson delivered star-power moments built for a stage like Las Vegas, and when she poured in a pair of long birdie putts Friday, she was on the cusp of history. Thompson was 4 under with seven holes to play. In her sights was a chance to become the first woman in 78 years to make a 36-hole cut on the PGA Tour. One poor swing, one mediocre chip and one missed putt at end left her on the outside of the cut at the Shriners Children’s Open, but no less proud of two days she won’t soon forget. She wanted to inspire kids to chase their dreams, and she did all of that at the TPC Summerlin. “Playing with the guys — amazing feeling,” Thompson said after a 2-under 69. Thompson made five birdies in a 10-hole stretch, only to make two bogeys toward the end and missing a 6-foot birdie putt on her final hole. She had rounds of 73-69 to finish at even-par 142, missing the cut by three shots. Lanto Griffin ran off five consecutive birdies for a 66, while Cameron Champ had a 67 in the morning wave. They shared the lead at 12-under 130. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 2-under 140 and missed the cut. Nico Echavarria (Razorbacks) finished at 1-under

141. Andrew Landry (Razorbacks) posted a 1-over 143.

Rahm struggles in Madrid

Jon Rahm shook his head in disbelief after missing yet another fairway. He dropped his hands to his knees in despair after one of his putts skirted the edge of the hole once again. And the No. 3-ranked golfer appeared close to breaking a club on his leg when one of his approach shots failed to find the green. It was a day to forget for Rahm in the second round of the Spanish Open in Madrid on Friday. Rahm made the cut by one stroke after a round of 1-over 72 that left him in a tie for 45th, eight shots behind leader Matthieu Pavon. It gives him a difficult task this weekend as he aims to surpass Seve Ballesteros by winning a fourth title at the home tournament. Pavon, who was runner-up to Rahm last year in Madrid, followed up his opening-day 63 with a 68 for an 11-under total of 131.

FOOTBALL

Bears’ leading rusher on IR

The Chicago Bears have placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve along with wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown. The Bears announced the moves two days before their home game against the Minnesota Vikings. Chicago also signed quarterback Nathan Peterman from the practice squad to the active roster. Herbert hurt his right ankle in a Thursday night game against the Washington Commanders. He was expected to miss several weeks. He and St. Brown (hamstring) now will be eligible to return after four games. Herbert was leading the Bears with 272 yards rushing.

Browns starting Walker

The Cleveland Browns didn’t wait for Deshaun Watson to tell them he couldn’t play. Two weeks after Watson surprised them before kickoff by saying he couldn’t play with a shoulder injury, the Browns officially ruled the quarterback out Friday and named P.J. Walker, currently on the practice squad, their starter Sunday against unbeaten San Francisco. Watson, who unexpectedly sat out an Oct. 1 loss to the Baltimore Ravens despite being medically cleared by the Browns, didn’t practice this week with a bruise suffered on a running play against Tennessee three weeks ago. Walker went 4-3 in seven starts over the past three seasons for the Carolina Panthers. In 15 career games, he’s completed 131 of 228 passes (57.5%) with five touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Giants’ Jones ruled out

New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones will not play Sunday night against the Buffalo Bills because of a neck injury. Coach Brian Daboll on Friday listed Jones as out for the game along with left tackle Andrew Thomas, rookie center John Michael Schmitz, outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari and backup tackle Matt Peart. Veteran backup Tyrod Taylor, who spent three seasons with the Bills, will start for New York, his first start since late in 2021 with Houston. Tommy DeVito, an undrafted free agent out of Illinois, either will be elevated from the practice squad or signed to the roster to be his backup.

BASEBALL

Robbery at Cards’ complex

Authorities are seeking at least five people in an armed robbery of the St. Louis Cardinals complex in the Dominican Republic on Friday. Dominican Republic police spokesman Diego Pesqueira told The Associated Press that the suspects bound and gagged a security guard and stole watches, rings, necklaces and other items from athletes and personnel. Pesqueira said the suspects used the guard’s shoelaces to tie his wrists and ankles together. No one was injured, and no shots were fired, he said. A statement from the St. Louis Cardinals said baseball equipment was also stolen. Players and staff at the complex were shaken, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said.

White Sox fire 2 coaches

Hitting coach Jose Castro and first base coach Daryl Boston were fired Friday by the Chicago White Sox, who reassigned bullpen coach Curt Hasler and assistant hitting coach Chris Johnson. Castro was hired last November, and Chicago went 61-101 under first-year Manager Pedro Grifol. The White Sox were 25th with a .238 batting average and tied for 20th with 171 home runs. Boston had been with the staff since 2013. He played with the White Sox from 1984 to 1990.

TENNIS

Pegula advances in Seoul

Jessica Pegula advanced to the semifinals of the Korea Open by beating Claire Liu 4-6, 6-3, 6-0 Friday. The fourth-ranked American, looking to win her fourth title of the season, will next play Yanina Wickmayer. She beat Polina Kudermetova 6-3, 6-1. Another American, Emina Bektas, also advanced to the semifinals. Bektas defeated Kimberly Birrell 4-6, 6-3, 6-2. The 116th-ranked Bektas will play Yuan Yue, who eliminated fourth-seeded Marie Bouzkova 7-5, 7-6 (7).