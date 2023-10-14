100 years ago

Oct. 14, 1923

The home of J. E. Wilder, 3011 West Twelfth street, was damaged by fire of unknown origin at 3:30 o'clock yesterday morning. The Wilder family was sleeping on the second floor, and Mr. and Mrs. C. A. Schell, occupying the first floor, escaped the flames about 10 minutes before the roof partially collapsed. Firemen of Companies Nos. 3 and 5 responded to the alarm and when they arrived the roof was about to fall. The fire was confined to the upper floor and roof.

50 years ago

Oct. 14, 1973

BLYTHEVILLE -- Three men who escaped from the Mississippi County jail near Luxora Friday were brought to Blytheville Police Department that night by their parents. By Saturday, three other men had been recaptured. Five other escapees still remain at large, a State Police spokesman said Saturday. Sheriff George Ford Jr. said Saturday he believed some of the escapees still free may have left the state. Ford said the men may have hitchhiked to Memphis and neighboring states. He said officers in Tennessee, Missouri and Mississippi have been notified.

25 years ago

Oct. 14, 1998

TEXARKANA -- A man awaiting trial in the 1983 killing of a elderly farmer didn't get far when he escaped from the Miller County jail. Mark Lucas was captured outside St. Edward Catholic Church on Sunday night about an hour after he escaped with the help of a hacksaw and another inmate. Sheriff's Capt. Toby Giles said Lucas and another inmate, Kenneth Hall, fled through open fire escape doors. The doors were being repaired after an escape attempt last week. Lucas and Hall used a hacksaw to saw through the lock on a cell to gain access to the open doors, Giles said. The pair reached the courthouse roof, where Lucas used a nylon rope to climb down, leaving his prison uniform behind after putting on civilian clothes he found. When Hall was found on the courthouse roof, he had numerous cuts and scratches, officials said.

10 years ago

Oct. 14, 2013

HOT SPRINGS -- U.S. park rangers arrested a Hot Springs man on Thursday who they accused of calling 911 and threatening to blow up Hot Springs Mountain Tower in retaliation for the U.S. government shutdown. Jeffery Jay Spahn, 54, was charged with a federal count of making a threat of false information to the government and was held in federal custody after his arraignment in U.S. District Court in El Dorado. According to a news release from the National Park Service, Spahn is accused of calling 911 on Wednesday from another person's cellphone and refusing to identify himself to the dispatcher. During that call and a subsequent 911 call about 30 minutes later, Spahn threatened to blow up the tower "if the government did not get its act together," according to the release. Spahn said that he had placed explosives at the tower along with sensors in the area, according to the release.