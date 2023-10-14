Players, Pittman confident in Cam

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- The University of Arkansas was in the Southwest Conference the last time its kickers put up numbers like Cam Little has this season.

Two weeks ago against Texas A&M, Little made field goals of 52 and 50 yards, becoming the first Razorback with two makes of 50 or more yards in a game since 1976 when Steve Little -- no relation -- hit from 57 and 53 against Oklahoma State.

The 52-yarder had been a career-long for Little, a junior from Moore, Okla., until he made a 56-yarder at Ole Miss last week. It was the longest field goal for a Razorback since Kendall Trainor's 58-yarder against Miami in 1988.

Cam Little has the longest field goal for Arkansas without a tee, which the NCAA banned in 1989.

Going into the Razorbacks' SEC matchup against No. 11 Alabama today at Bryant-Denny Stadium, Little has hit 9 of 10 field-goal attempts and all 21 of his extra-point tries this season. He also is kicking off and has 29 touchbacks on 33 attempts.

"He's done an absolutely great job," Razorbacks Coach Sam Pittman said. "What a wonderful person. We're very fortunate. Accuracy is off the chart. Just having a great, great year for us. Very valuable for us.

"We need to stay close enough in the fourth quarter to give him an opportunity to win the game for us, and I bet you he will."

Little said it's "a really cool deal" to do what Arkansas kickers hadn't since the 1970s and '80s.

"I definitely don't take it lightly," he said. "But I'm putting it in the past for the next opportunity."

Little has made eight consecutive field goals since missing from 49 yards against BYU when the ball bounced off the right upright.

"It's been nice to keep that streak alive," he said. "I keep a journal during the week just to keep a next-kick mentality and next-game mentality. Because just as fast as you go eight in a row, you can miss one and break your streak."

Little has made 42 of 50 field goals in three seasons for an 84% career accuracy rate that ranks first in school history. He's also made all 117 of his extra points.

Connor Limpert's 78.6% on field goals (41 of 52 from 2016-19) ranks second on the Razorbacks' all-time list.

"Everybody has faith in Cam because he does this in practice, easy," Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders said.

"He's the G.O.A.T.," defensive end Trajan Jeffcoat said in reference to Greatest Of All-Time. "That's all I can say."

Defensive back Hudson Clark said Little inspires belief among his teammates.

"Every time he steps on the field he brings a different confidence and swagger," Clark said. "Going against him in two-minute every day, it's annoying because they've only got to go about 10 yards to get in his range."

Little hit a 68-yard field goal in practice during a two-minute drill this week to simulate a game-winner.

"I had never seen anything like it," Pittman said.

Little, who is 5 of 6 on attempts of 50 or more yards, said he believes that with a tailwind of about 5 mph, his range is 60 to 61 yards.

"I usually try and keep it within reason," Little said of what he'll tell Pittman is his range when asked during the game. "You don't want to give your team bad field position [from a missed attempt].

"Not that I don't have confidence in myself, but you have to be smart about it. If it's fourth and 3 and we're in a tie ballgame, there's no reason to go out there and toe a 68 when there's a 50-50 shot you're going to get it."

Pittman said when Arkansas gets inside an opponent's 40, he starts talking with offensive coordinator Dan Enos on the headset about making sure the Razorbacks can at least attempt a field goal.

"I always remind Dan, 'We've got three here,' " Pittman said. "Obviously, we want seven. But talking about it on third and long, you might want to run a draw because you know you have three points.

"So it's really, really comforting to know Cam's on our team."

Before the season, Little received the rare honor for a kicker of being voted a team captain. He's one of six captains along with Sanders, Jeffcoat, quarterback KJ Jefferson, defensive lineman Landon Jackson and offensive lineman Brady Latham.

Little is the first kicker to be a captain for the Razorbacks since Steve Little in 1977.

"Definitely surprised," Little said. "Really honored, though.

"Right when my name got called as a captain ... I was kind of at a loss for words because to know my teammates think about a position that's maybe overlooked is huge.

"I'm leading the best way I can. Arkansas football means the world to me and my teammates mean the world to me.

"So any chance I have to do any little detail right, I'm going to set the example and take advantage of it."

As a freshman, Little began donating $10 for each made field goal to the Down Syndrome Connection of Northwest Arkansas. He raised the contribution to $20 last season and $50 this season. The total is at $910.

"It's pretty cool to know that I can use my platform to help an organization that's near and dear to my heart," said Little, whose cousin, Ayden, has Down Syndrome.

Little said he knows Alabama kicker Will Reichard, a fifth-year senior who has hit 12 of 12 field-goal attempts this season and 74 of 87 (85.1%) for his career.

"We've gone to camps for probably four or five years together now," Little said. "I was at a summer camp with him this past year with some other college guys from around the country.

"He's as elite as they come. It's going to be cool to go up against him head-to-head this week."