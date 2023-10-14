Plenty on the line for Tigers, Bisons

A lot of eyes across NCAA Division II will be fixated on several different spots across the country, but there will be a boatload of interest on what unfolds today in Searcy.

A top-10 clash with a lot at stake takes place at First Security Stadium when Division II No. 5 Ouachita Baptist plays No. 9 Harding in the Great American Conference's biggest game so far this season.

"You're talking about two teams that know a lot about each other," OBU Coach Todd Knight said. "It's always a big game when we play them, and it's no different this year."

"Big" may be somewhat of an understatement when describing the latest installment of the rivalry.

The game, which will kick off at 6 p.m. in front of what is expected to be a massive crowd, not only possesses GAC title implications but also national ramifications.

The first set of Super Region Three rankings will be released later this month, and as it stands, both OBU (6-0, 6-0) and Harding (6-0, 6-0) are firmly in position to potentially be one of the top seven teams, which is the criteria to advance to the Division II playoffs. Although a loss in this game doesn't doom either's chances of remaining in positive playoff standing, it does mean that the loser no longer controls its own destiny going forward.

That same ideology can be said for four other teams that find themselves involved in massive games as well.

Top-ranked and defending national champion Ferris (Mich.) State plays at No. 7 Grand Valley (Mich.) State at 3 p.m., and No. 13 Indianapolis goes to No. 14 Truman (Mo.) State for a noon showdown. Those four teams also reside in Super Region Three.

All of that makes the Tigers-Bisons battle that much more important. But it's not like this game needs any additional selling points, not with the history that surrounds the two.

Since 2015, either OBU or Harding has won the GAC title. The Bisons are currently on a 10-game winning streak dating back to last season, and the Tigers have won their past 11 games on the road, with their last loss coming to Harding in 2021.

Also, both programs have been ranked in 58 consecutive polls, and it's the second straight year that they'll be playing one another as top-10 teams. The overall comparisons for both are similar, too. For example, OBU's Kendel Givens and Harding's Blake Delacruz both have rushed for 12 touchdowns, which leads everyone in their division this season. But the fact that the Tigers and Bisons each have scoring offenses and defenses ranked among the 10 best in Division II speaks volumes about what could happen come gametime.

"They have a great football team," Knight said of Harding. "Offensively, they're going to grab the ball and try not to give it back to you. They do a great job of going on long drives and scoring a lot of points. Shoot, they're scoring points better than anybody in the league.

"And they have one of the top defenses not only in the conference, but in the nation. Special teams are excellent. ... They are truly a three-phase team, and they're very well-coached."

The Bisons' offense does garner its share of notoriety, specifically because it averages a nation's-best 381 rushing yards per game, but their defense is starting to attract attention. Harding allows 201.7 yards per game -- third best in Division II -- and its 13 interceptions are tied with New Haven and Central Missouri for the most in the country.

However, there's a reason the Tigers have been included in the top 10 every week since September 2022.

The last time the defending GAC champions lost a regular-season game was in 2021, and they've got several standouts who are either at or near the top of several statistical categories in the conference.

"They obviously are a really good football team," Harding Coach Paul Simmons said. "Probably what jumps out to me is how much more balanced they are. The quarterback [Riley Harms] does a really good job of moving the football around and using the whole field. They can hurt you in more ways than in years' past.

"[Connor] Flannagan is a really dangerous receiver, and their defense is playing really well. They're really good."

Good may not be enough for either to outduel the other today. Greatness may be required.

"I think the team that'll win is the one that makes the fewest mistakes," Simmons said. "When we play these guys, you've got to throw the records out because really, it has more to do with matchups. Year in and year out, OBU has done a good job of matching up with our Flexbone attack.

"But I just think it'll come down to who makes the fewest mistakes and whoever takes care of the football."

Knight said he also believes the less the miscues, the better off each will be. Regardless, he said his team has to channel one of their better efforts to leave Searcy with its undefeated record intact.

"We realize that on the road playing Harding, you've got to play your best ball to have a chance," he said. "And that's what we've got to do. We've got to play our best football. So the challenge is for us. They're at home, they've got the homefield advantage, and we've got to try to play our best."