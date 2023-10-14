Position-by-position analysis

OFFENSE

Quarterbacks

ARKANSAS Simply said, Arkansas senior KJ Jefferson (110-164-6, 1,300 yards, 12 TDs, 67.1%) needs more time and less pressure to operate. Even his QB runs look immeasurably harder recently. And that 2-1 TD-to-INT ratio is unlike him. Jefferson fell to 40th nationally in QB efficiency (150.49). With 60 TD passes, he’s 4 away from Brandon Allen’s school record. Jacolby Criswell (2-2-0, 28 yards, 1 TD) hasn’t played since the opener.

ALABAMA Jalen Milroe (75-111-4, 1,159 yards, 9 TDs, 67.6%) took his one-game benching like a pro and has been sharper since sitting out Week 3. Milroe ripped the Hogs for 91 rushing yards and a TD on 6 carries last year but was just 4-of-9 passing in relief of Bryce Young. Milroe is 12th in pass efficiency (174.82). Tyler Buchner (8-19-0, 61 yards) and Ty Simpson (6-11-0, 78 yards) were clearly not the answer.

ADVANTAGE None

Running backs

ARKANSAS The inability for Arkansas to get traction here has been the team’s biggest frustration. AJ Green (32-195, 2 TDs, 6.1 ypc) continues to lead in rushing despite playing sparingly the past 2 games. Rashod Dubinion (51-187, 1 3.7) has run better recently with Raheim Sanders (34-91, 2, 2.7) just getting back in the flow from knee swelling. Dominique Johnson (15-41) and Isaiah Augustave (6-21) have also contributed.

ALABAMA Jase McClellan (79-371, 3, 4.7 ypc) and Roydell Williams (54-251, 1, 4.6) are one of the best 1-2 punches in the SEC, though Alabama’s run game is averaging a modest 143.7 ypg for 11th in the SEC. The Tide’s top two backs are both seniors just under 6-feet tall and between 210-215 pounds. QB Milroe leads the club with 4 rush TDs. Justice Haynes (8-51, 0, 6.4) is also a contributor.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Receivers/tight ends

ARKANSAS Andrew Armstrong (35-437, 4 TDs, 12.5 ypc) has been consistent. TE Ty Washington (7-90, 2) had a career game last week to help soften the injury loss of Luke Hasz. Tyrone Broden (7-69, 1) has gotten more recent looks. Isaac TeSlaa (15-181, 1) and Jaedon Wilson (8-136, 1) must find ways to command more targets. Isaiah Sategna (4-21) had a lot of action in spring and camp, but that hasn’t translated to the games.

ALABAMA The triple Bs are Bama’s listed starters: 5-11 Isaiah Bond (19-275, 2), 6-0 Jermaine Burton (17-386, 4) and 6-1 Malik Benson (6-70, 11.7 ypc). Burton, a senior transfer from Georgia a couple of years back, averages 22.7 ypc. Bama will use 2-tight end sets to run or pass, and Amari Niblack (9-170, 2, 18.9 ypc) and CJ Dippre (5-104, 20.8 ypc), both have hefty yards per catch to show its effectiveness.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Line

ARKANSAS Last week’s experimentation of Patrick Kutas to center and Beaux Limmer to LG did not last a full half. Brady Latham, who has been unfathomably penalty prone, also moved back to LG from RT last week. Josh Braun remains steady in the RG spot. A healthy Devon Manuel would provide good competition at LT with Andrew Chamblee, but Manuel and Ty’Kieast Crawford have been dinged up.

ALABAMA The Alabama veterans are senior C Seth McLaughlin, senior RG Darrian Dalcourt and junior RT JC Latham, a robust 6-6, 360-pounder. LT Kadyn Proctor (6-7, 360) is a true freshman who has held off Elijah Prickett (6-6, 312), a redshirt freshman. Sophomore LG Tyler Booker tips the scales at 352. The unit, which averages 6-5 and 337, had run-blocking issues early, but they are improving.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

DEFENSE

Line

ARKANSAS The Hogs should be healthier at DE with Jashaud Stewart (4, 1 TFL, 2 hurries) and John Morgan (5, 2 sacks) possibly joining Landon Jackson (19, 7 TFL, 2 sacks), Trajan Jeffcoat (10, 7, 2.5), Nico Davillier (4, 1.5 TFL) and Zach Williams (3). Cam Ball (17), Taurean Carter (14, 2.5, 1), Eric Gregory (11, 1.5, 5 hurries), Keivie Rose (9, 3 TFL, 2.5 sacks) and Anthony Booker (6, 1.5 TFL) are top DTs.

ALABAMA Big Jaheim Oatis (13, 1 PBU), a 6-5, 320-pound end, celebrated over injured QB KJ Jefferson in last year’s game. End Justin Eboigbe (26, 3.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 3 hurries) had a safety last week and has been the most productive on the 3-man front. NT Tim Keenan III (20, 1 sack, 4 hurries), Tim Smith (18, 1.5 sacks), Damon Payne (3) and Jah-Marien Latham (3, 1 PBU, 3 hurries) get run up front.

ADVANTAGE None

Linebackers

ARKANSAS With Chris Paul (37, 3.5 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PBU) likely to be out, the Razorbacks will have to go deeper at LB against frequent two tight end personnel. Jaheim Thomas (59, 6 TFL, 3 sacks, 2 PBU, 4 hurries) has been steady. Antonio Grier (10, 1 INT, 1 FR) is likely to start. True freshman Brad Spence (12, 0.5 TFL, 1 INT) and sophomore Jordan Crook (12, 1 FF) have been the top reserves.

ALABAMA Chris Braswell (23, 6.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT, 3 hurries, 1 PBU, 1 FF) is showing there was quality in the “Jack” spot behind Will Anderson opposite Dallas Turner (26, 9, 6.5, 8 hurries, 2 FF), who is wreaking havoc. Trezmen Marshall (35, 2.5 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 hurry) and Deonta Lawson (31, 3.5, 2, 2 hurries) are the 230-pound top inside forces in Alabama’s productive base 3-4.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Secondary

ARKANSAS The Hogs will probably be without starters Jaylon Braxton (11) and Al Walcott (28, 1 PBU) but should get back CB Dwight McGlothern (9, 2 TFL, 2 INT) to pair with Lorando Johnson (14, 1 TFL, 1 INT), safeties Jayden Johnson (34, 1 INT, 1 FF) and Malik Chavis (2, 1 sack) and “Hog” Hudson Clark (23, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 2 PBU). Jaheim Singletary (13, 3 PBU), Kee’yon Stewart (2), Jaylen Lewis (2) are top reserves.

ALABAMA True freshman SS Caleb Downs (47, 1 TFL, 2 INT, 1 PBU, 1 FF) has been a premier play maker. CB Terrion Arnold (32, 3 TFL, 6 PBU, 1 INT) moved to “Star” after an injury to Malachi Moore (29, 4 TFL, 2 PBU) last week. CB Kool-Aid McKinstry (17, 4 PBU) and S Jaylen Key (31, 1 INT) are the other starters, with Kristian Story (6) and Trey Amos (2, 1 PBU) serving as the top backups.

ADVANTAGE Alabama

Special teams

ARKANSAS PK Cam Little (9 of 10 FGAs, 21 of 21 PATs) has made 8 consecutive FGs and is 3 of 3 from 50-plus yards. He has 29 touchbacks on 33 kickoffs, while Blake Ford is 2 for 2. P Max Fletcher (46.5) ranks ninth in average among FBS punters and just needs more consistency. Isaiah Sategna is a return specialist weapon with a 17.7 PR average with an 88-yard TD and a 23.8 KOR average.

ALABAMA senior Will Reichard (12 of 12 FGAs, 18 of 18 PAT) is chasing his second perfect kicking season (he did it in 2020) and has made 25 consecutive FGAs. His 480 career points rank seventh in NCAA history. Reichard might have punting duties with James Burnip (48-yard average) questionable with a leg issue. Reichard has 22 touchbacks on 36 kickoffs as Alabama aims to pin opponents inside the 20. Kool-Aid McKinstry (6.0) returns punts and Kendrick Law (25.0) is the top KOR.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Intangibles

ARKANSAS The Razorbacks are eager to evict a four-game losing streak. The same thing goes for the program’s 16-game losing streak to Alabama, nine straight in Tuscaloosa, which is before many current Razorbacks started pre-school. Arkansas played with an edge and a flair here two years ago. Recreating that belief is the first step for Sam Pittman and staff. Can the Hogs execute well enough to make this a game?

ALABAMA The Tide have gotten back on track after early protection issues led to quarterback questions after the loss to Texas. Alabama fans must consider Arkansas one of those check-mark Ws each year, so the Tide might not be as engaged for an 11 a.m. kickoff. Perhaps that prompted Nick Saban’s “nothing is owed to you” address Wednesday. Can the Razorbacks at least make the crowd have to be engaged?

ADVANTAGE Alabama