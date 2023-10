PRESCOTT 31, HOMER, LA. 14

PRESCOTT -- Pierce Yates completed 17 of 30 passes for 272 yards and 4 touchdowns in Prescott's (7-1, 3-0 3A-5) win over Homer, La.

PJ Gulley finished with 6 catches for 115 yards and 2 touchdowns. Jah'Noah Harris had only one catch, but he took it 61 yards for a touchdown.