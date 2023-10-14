Public education activist McGarrah will run for Arkansas House District 58 seat

Teacher and public education activist Trevor McGarrah is running for the Arkansas House of Representatives.

McGarrah, a Democrat from Searcy, announced Wednesday that he will run for House District 58, a seat currently held by Republican Les Eaves.

House District 58 includes portions of White County, including Searcy, Higginson and Kensett.

"My classroom experience has taught me the importance of giving a voice to everyone in the room," McGarrah said in a news release. "In our state capitol, too often the voice of everyday Arkansans gets ignored in favor of partisan ideology and out-of-state special interests. In a state legislature that is under the control of a supermajority, the concerns of everyday citizens get pushed to the side as our elected officials choose their party over the constituents they were elected to represent."

Originally from Fayetteville, McGarrah has lived in Searcy for the past 3½ years and teaches computer science at Searcy High School.

McGarrah, 41, is also a member of Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students, a group that attempted to put the LEARNS Act, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' education overhaul, to a vote.

The group failed to put the LEARNS Act to a referendum, but its supporters said the effort helped create a movement of like-minded people who came together to oppose the law, which will allow students to use state funds to attend a private or home school.

McGarrah said in the release that he is going to focus his campaign on three main issues: government transparency, protecting individual liberties and public education.

Eaves is a five-term representative from Searcy. He easily won re-election in 2022, defeating Democratic challenger Shantel Davis with 80% of the vote. In a text message, Eaves, who is chair of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee, said he will run for re-election.

Republicans currently hold the largest legislative majorities they have had since Reconstruction, controlling 82 out of 100 seats in House and 29 of 35 seats in the Senate.