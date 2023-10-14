QB Massey helps send Vilonia to first victory

PINE BLUFF — Carter Massey threw four touchdown passes as Vilonia earned its first win of the season, 49-12 over host Watson Chapel, in a game between the two remaining winless teams in the 5A-Central Conference on Friday night.

Vilonia (1-6, 1-4) set a season high in points before halftime, when they led 30-6.

Massey finished 18 of 22 for 230 yards, with two of his touchdown passes going to Eddie Flores. The senior missed last week’s game due to injury.

“He came back and had the best practice of his whole career this week,” Vilonia Coach Todd Langrell said. “Really resilient in his efforts, and we’re proud of him.” Vilonia outgained Watson Chapel 379-193 in total yards.

Frustrations mounted for the Wildcats (0-7, 0-5) as a brief skirmish broke out between them and the Eagles at the handshake line. Another altercation involving Wildcat players brewed near the concession stand.

It is unknown if suspensions will result from the incident. Wildcats Coach Maurice Moody was unavailable for comment after the game.

Watson Chapel trailed 16-0 before finally scoring with 9:43 left before halftime. Quarterback Demarrion Kye cartwheeled in mid-air on a 7-yard keeper for the touchdown, finishing a 12-play drive from the Wildcats’ 33.

But Massey was on a roll. Three plays from scrimmage later, Ace Sowell hauled in a 50-yard pass from Massey to extend Vilonia’s lead.

Massey also had a 21-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Wells and an 8-yard scoring throw to Flores in the first half. Wells also scored on a 1-yard run with 51 seconds before halftime, as the Eagles melted 6:14 off the clock.

Wells threw a 2-point pass to Landen Jackson and ran for another conversion. The Eagles also scored on a safety in the first quarter.

Vilonia scored on its first three drives of the second half. Branden Jones scored on a 2-yard run, Kainen Shaw scored from a yard out and Flores caught his second touchdown pass from 30 yards out.

Watson Chapel pulled within 36-12 early in the third quarter after Malachi Rayford turned in an 85-yard catch-and-run for a touchdown from Kye, who completed five of 13 passes for 124 yards.