Razorbacks’ Jackson gets more sacks vs. Tide than in all of ’22 season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — University of Arkansas defensive end Landon Jackson had more sacks on Saturday against Alabama than he did in the first six games this season — or in all of last season.

Jackson, a junior and team captain, made 3 1/2 sacks for 24 yards in losses to lead a stellar defensive effort as the No. 11 Crimson Tide held on to beat the Razorbacks 24-21 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

“Man, Coach T-will was telling us last night in the hotel and then right before the game, ‘Make them remember your name,’ ” said Jackson, referring to Arkansas defensive coordinator Travis Williams. “That’s what kept running through my head was, ‘I’ve got to make them remember my name.’

“So every time I had a pass rush I was like, ‘I’ve got to win this rep.’ And then I was just trying to fly around and make plays, really.”

Jackson had 2 sacks for 24 lost yards through the Razorbacks’ first six games.

Last season — Jackson’s first at Arkansas after transferring from LSU — he had 3 sacks for 23 yards in losses.

Jackson also made a career-high 11 tackles on Saturday, with 7 unassisted and 4 assisted.

“What a game,” Arkansas Coach Sam Pittman said when asked about Jackson’s performance. “He continues to get better each week. Just, what a game.”

The Razorbacks combined to sack Crimson Tide quarterback Jalen Milroe five times for 34 yards in losses.

Linebacker Jaheim Thomas combined with Jackson for a sack and defensive end Jashaud Stewart and nickel back Hudson Clark also combined on a sack.

“We just kept preaching energy and kept preaching everybody make a play,” said Thomas, a junior transfer from Cincinnati who had 10 tackles to raise his season total to 69.

It was the Razorbacks’ most sacks against the Tide since they also had five in a 24-23 double-overtime win in Fayetteville in 2006 — the last time Arkansas beat Alabama.

Milroe came into the game with 46 rushing attempts for 177 yards.

Playing off the bench at Arkansas last season for injured starter Bryce Young, Milroe rushed for 91 yards — including a 77-yard scramble for a touchdown in Alabama’s 49-26 victory.

Milroe finished with minus-19 rushing yards on Saturday because of the sacks.

“Milroe is a hard guy to get on the ground, but we were collapsing the pocket pretty well I thought and not allowing him to take off,” Pittman said. “He didn’t take off and run on us too much today.

“I thought Landon played his heart out. A lot of kids did, but he just got a lot of results with 3 1/2 sacks.”

Jackson was the first Razorback with as many as 3 sacks in a game since Chris Smith made 3 against Southern Miss in 2013.

“I mean, he balled out,” Thomas said of Jackson. “When opportunities came, he capitalized on them.

“He does it every week in practice, and every practice translates to a game. So I’m proud of him.”

Arkansas was missing several starters on defense because of injuries, including linebacker Chris Paul, tackle Cam Ball and defensive backs Dwight McGlothern and Jaylen Braxton.

Linebacker Antonio Grier, defensive tackle Keivie Rose and defensive backs Kee’yon Stewart and Malik Chavis started for the first time this season.

“You think, ‘Oh my Lord, this guy is out, this guy is out, this guy,’ ” Pittman said. “We obviously have better depth now than what we’ve had in the past and it showed.

“But you have guys who want to play, are capable of playing.”

The Razorbacks held Alabama to three points in the second half to allow the offense time to put two touchdown drives together after the Tide led 21-6 at halftime.

“I’m really excited for the defense,” sophomore running back Rashod Dubinion said. “They went out and made plays.

“We were going three-and-out, three-and-out, and they were still making [Alabama] go three-and-out. I was proud of those guys, and I let them know as soon as they came off the field.”

Senior quarterback KJ Jefferson said Jackson helped rally the defense.

“He was just flying around, getting off blocks, running to tackles,” Jefferson said. “Good overall effort by him.

“It just showed the grit and tenacity he plays with. It’s contagious as well.

“Other guys feed off his energy and him making plays.”

Alabama had allowed 26 sacks coming into the game — the most by an SEC team.

“We really just studied the O-line,” Jackson said. “Myself personally, I broke down the left tackle [freshman Kayden Proctor] and realized and felt that I was capable of winning a lot on the edge.

“I just took it out to the field from what I saw on film.”

Jackson also credited senior defensive end Trajan “Tree” Jeffcoat and the other defensive linemen for helping create good lanes to pressure Milroe.

“Not just me, but the interior guys played a phenomenal pass rush game,” Jackson said. “Two of the sacks that I had, that’s because Tree had a great rush lane so Milroe had nowhere to run.

“I think our rush lanes were really great today.”



