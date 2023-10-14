Sections
RIVERCREST 43, HIGHLAND 6

Today at 2:19 a.m.

HARDY -- Rivercrest (5-2) beat Highland (4-3, 2-2) to improve to 4-0 in the 4A-3 Conference.

The visiting Colts' Marcus Slayton scored first with a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Highland's Keagan Statler scored a touchdown, but Rivercrest's Michael Rainer ran 13 yards for a touchdown shortly before halftime to give his team the lead.

Rainer and Koby Turner scored from 44 and 4 yards in the third quarter for the Colts. Jayden Young returned an interception 69 yards for another Rivercrest touchdown.

The Colts' final touchdown came from Cavonta Washington, who threw a 37-yard scoring pass to Budda Harris in the fourth quarter.

