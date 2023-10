RUSSELLVILLE 21, GREENBRIER 17

RUSSELLVILLE -- Luke Jones' 3-yard touchdown run in the final minute propelled Russellville (3-5, 2-4 6A-West) to a come-from-behind victory over Greenbrier (4-3, 3-2).

The Cyclones trailed 17-0 entering the fourth quarter, but pulled within 17-14 thanks to rushing touchdowns from Tracy Daniels and Cayden Rose.

Daniels rushed for 178 yards and a touchdown on 27 carries.

For Greenbrier, Kane Richardson completed 10 of 16 passes for 174 yards and 2 touchdowns.