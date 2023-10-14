Six people arrested on various charges in Northwest Arkansas

Bentonville

Alex Perez-Herrera, 22, of 3505 W. Carrington Road in Bentonville, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Perez-Herrera was being held Friday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Lincoln

Javier Colon Rivera, 42, of 2254 Champions Court in Lincoln, was arrested Thursday in connection with drug trafficking and possession of a Schedule I or II drug with intent to deliver. Rivera was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $50,000 bond.

Luis Marquez Garcia, 36, of Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with purpose to deliver. Garcia was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $50,460 bond.

Springdale

Hung Nguyen, 47, of 4902 Roxbury Way in Springdale, was arrested Thursday in connection with aggravated assault. Nguyen was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

Luis Rivera-Aponte, 38, of 1161 S. Crews Lane in Fayetteville, was arrested Thursday in connection with possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent to deliver. Rivera-Aponte was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $10,000 bond.

Robert Sullivan, 53, of 14803 Arkansas 170 South in West Fork, was arrested Thursday in connection with failure to register as a sex offender. Sullivan was being held Friday at the Washington County Detention Center on $3,500 bond.