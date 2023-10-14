State College capsule

NCAA DIVISION III

HENDRIX AT BIRMINGHAM (ALA.) SOUTHERN

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE General Krulak Stadium, Birmingham, Ala.

INTERNET hendrixwarriors.com

RECORDS Hendrix 2-3, 2-1 Southern Athletic Association; Birmingham Southern 2-4, 1-3

COACHES Buck Buchanan (52-48 in 11th season at Hendrix); Anthony Colucci (2-4 in first season at Birmingham Southern)

SERIES Hendrix leads 5-4

LAST MEETING Birmingham Southern held Hendrix scoreless in the second half to pull away for a 30-7 victory on Oct. 29, 2022, at Birmingham.

LAST WEEK Hendrix had an open date, while Birmingham Southern outlasted Sewanee (Tenn.) 38-32

NOTEWORTHY Hendrix hasn't played since it lost 20-19 to Sewanee (Tenn.) on Sept. 30, when the Warriors had an extra point attempt blocked with less than two minutes to go in the game. Hendrix did manage to get the ball back and had a first down near midfield, but it misfired on four consecutive plays on its final possession. ... The series has gone Birmingham Southern's way since 2018. The Panthers have won three of the past four meetings. Prior to that, Hendrix owned a four-game winning streak in head-to-head battles until losing 57-41 five years ago in Conway. ...Hendrix quarterback Jacob Buniff still leads NCAA Division III in passing yards (1,990) and passing yards per game (398.0). He's also second in touchdown passes with 21 and sixth in points responsible per game with 25.2 for the Warriors. ... Kobe Hughes leads Birmingham Southern in rushing with 404 yards. His two touchdowns are tied with Mitch Thompson for the team lead. Also, Matt McClary has thrown for 999 yards on 59-of-118 passing with 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He threw for 176 yards and two scores in his previous game against Sewanee. ... The Warriors will play at Little Rock's War Memorial Stadium next week against Rhodes (Tenn.). Kickoff is set for 6 p.m.

NAIA

ARKANSAS BAPTIST AT OTTAWA (ARIZ.)

WHEN 5 p.m.

WHERE Spirit Field, Surprise, Ariz.

INTERNET ouazspirit.com

RECORDS Arkansas Baptist 1-5, 1-4 Sooner Athletic Conference; Ottawa 4-1, 3-1

COACHES Richard Wilson (17th season at Arkansas Baptist and overall); Mike Nesbitt (39-13 in sixth season at Ottawa)

SERIES First meeting

LAST WEEK Arkansas Baptist picked up its first victory of the season by knocking off Texas College 23-8, while Ottawa had a bye.

NOTEWORTHY This will be the third time Arkansas Baptist has faced a team ranked in the NAIA's top 25 this season. The Buffaloes were beaten on the road 55-18 to No. 25 Louisiana Christian on Sept. 9 and 62-0 in Little Rock by No. 17 Texas Wesleyan on Sept. 30. ... Ottawa is averaging 540.2 yards per game, led by quarterback Luke Giron. The junior has completed 95 of 143 passes for 1,324 yards with 12 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. Jake Simmons has also seen time under center. ... Arkansas Baptist allowed 319 yards passing a week ago, but the Buffaloes forced four turnovers, including three interceptions. ... Three players have rushed for more than 280 yards for Ottawa. Stephen Bradford leads the team with 453 yards on 77 carries, and Jordan Wilmore has 406 yards on 61 rushes. Jh'dan Lester has added 286 yards on 55 attempts. The trio has combined for 12 total touchdowns, with Bradford also catching a scoring pass. ... Christopher Witherspoon ran for a team-high 94 yards and scored two touchdowns in the Buffaloes' victory over Texas College. Atavian Ray also had 60 yards on the ground for the Buffaloes, who'll play at Langston on Oct. 21 before returning home to play Wayland Baptist the following week. ... The only team to beat Ottawa was Texas Wesleyan, which took a 36-20 victory on Sept. 2 after building a 22-point second-half lead.