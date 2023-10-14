The nation in brief: Teen arrested in Morgan State shooting

Teen arrested in Morgan State shooting

BALTIMORE -- A 17-year-old has been arrested in connection with last week's shooting at Morgan State University that left five people wounded during homecoming celebrations at the historically Black college in northeast Baltimore.

Police in Baltimore announced the arrest Friday morning but did not identify the suspect because he's a minor. Authorities said they're actively searching for a second suspect, 18-year-old Jovan Williams, and have obtained an arrest warrant. He should be considered armed and dangerous, officials said.

"Neither are Morgan students nor have a connection to this university," school officials said in a statement Friday.

Police said the juvenile suspect was arrested Thursday in Washington, D.C., and will be charged with multiple counts of attempted murder.

Detectives were able to identify the shooting suspects using surveillance video from the university campus.

The shooting took place after a coronation ceremony for this year's Mister and Miss Morgan State. Five people were wounded, including four students, and police believe the intended target was not among those injured.

Williams, the second suspect who remains at large, has been wanted since July on federal gun and drug conspiracy charges out of Washington, D.C., according to the city's Metropolitan Police Department.

Tribe slams decision not to prosecute

SELLS, Ariz. -- The Tohono O'odham Nation in southern Arizona Friday blasted the decision by the U.S. attorney's office not to prosecute Border Patrol agents who shot and killed a member of the tribe after they were summoned by tribal police.

Body camera footage released in June by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows that the agents who fatally shot Raymond Mattia were concerned the 58-year-old may have been carrying a handgun. But no firearm was found.

The tribe's executive office called the decision not to file charges "a travesty of justice."

Mattia was killed the night of May 18 outside a home in the reservation's Menagers Dam community near the U.S.-Mexico border.

The U.S. attorney's office said in a statement this week that its employees met with Mattia's family and their attorneys in Sells on Sept. 19 to explain the decision.

"The agents' use of force under the facts and circumstances presented in this case does not rise to the level of a federal criminal civil rights violation or a criminal violation assimilated under Arizona law," the office concluded.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not immediately respond Friday to emails requesting comment.

Uranium enrichment starts at Ohio site

PIKETON, Ohio -- Uranium enrichment is getting underway this week at a facility in southern Ohio, a federally authorized demonstration project considered critical to produce the type of fuel needed for newer, more efficient nuclear reactors.

Bethesda, Md.-based Centrus Energy Corp. will be producing the high-assay, low-enriched uranium at the American Centrifuge Plant in Piketon. That form of uranium contains far more of the isotope U-235 than is typically found in current nuclear reactor fuel.

At an event Wednesday, Centrus chief executive and president Daniel Poneman said it will fuel smaller and more efficient nuclear reactors that will have longer operating cycles as well as fuel for existing reactors.

Centrus now has 125 workers there, but hundreds more may be added.

Philadelphia officer killed at airport

PHILADELPHIA -- A Philadelphia police officer was shot and killed and a second officer was wounded when they confronted people breaking into a car at Philadelphia International Airport, police said.

Interim Police Commissioner John Stanford said veteran officers Richard Mendez and Raul Ortiz had just arrived at work about 11 p.m. Thursday when they heard breaking glass and saw several people breaking into a vehicle in the parking garage area. A confrontation ensued, and Mendez was shot multiple times. Ortiz was shot once in his arm, Stanford said, and one of the suspects was also wounded.

Both officers were taken to hospitals, but Mendez was pronounced dead about 30 minutes later, Stanford said. Ortiz remained hospitalized Friday in stable condition. Both were assigned to the airport unit.

The suspects fled the scene in an SUV that authorities later learned had been reported stolen in the city about a week ago. The vehicle was later seen at a hospital in Philadelphia dropping off 18-year-old Jesus Herman Madera Duran, who authorities say was believed to be involved in the confrontation with the officers. Duran was shot in the chest, abdomen and left arm and was pronounced dead about 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

It wasn't clear if any other suspects were wounded in the shooting, authorities said, or how many of them had fired weapons.

Mendez's gun has not been located, Stanford said, and it's not yet known if anyone fired the weapon during the confrontation.



