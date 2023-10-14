Vasos to return as Dollar General CEO

Shares of Dollar General jumped Friday after the discount chain said Todd Vasos will be returning as chief executive officer after a streak of disappointing quarterly profits.

The company has missed Wall Street profit projections in four of the five past quarters and shares have fallen nearly 60% this year. On Friday, shares rose $9.33, or 9.2%, to close at $111.16.

The company has wrestled with a number of labor issues.

In July a National Labor Relations Board judge said that Dollar General violated federal labor law and "clearly intended to interfere" with worker rights in efforts to quell unionization at a Connecticut store.

Violations from the Dolgen Corp., which operates Dollar General stores, included wrongfully firing an employee and making an implied threat to close the location in Barkhamsted, the labor board decision said -- adding that the company also sent corporate officials to the store and other locations across Connecticut in response to a 2021 union drive.

Beyond unionization, Dollar General has faced multiple penalties for store safety over the years -- including federal citations for electrical hazards and obstructed fire exits.

Vasos stepped down as Dollar General's top executive in 2022 after seven years.

Under Vasos' leadership, Dollar General expanded its store base by about 7,000 locations, added nearly 60,000 net new jobs, increased annual sales revenue by more than 80%, and more than doubled its market capitalization to approximately $58 billion.