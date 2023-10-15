3 people killed, 1 injured in crashes on roadways in state

Three people died and another was hurt in crashes on Arkansas roads early Saturday, according to preliminary fatality reports from the Arkansas State Police.

A man who had not yet been identified Saturday evening died about 2:46 a.m. when the vehicle he was driving on U.S. 65 near Pine Bluff struck a 2020 Freightliner head-on.

Vanessa Spencer, 61, of Dermott, who was in the Freightliner, was injured in the collision. The report lists the man's vehicle as "unknown" and does not say whether Spencer was the driver or a passenger in the semitrailer.

Adrian Lopez-Torres, 24, of North Little Rock and Jerald Hopkins, 41, of McGehee died about 5:27 a.m. in a head-on collision on Interstate 430 in North Little Rock.

Lopez-Torres, driving a 2021 Kia Forte, was driving north in the southbound lane when his vehicle collided with Hopkins' 2017 Chevrolet Impala.