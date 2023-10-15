Autumn bringing colorful foliage

The arrival of more fall-like temperatures and the season’s longer nights are expected to encourage an improved autumn color display, says Vic Ford, head of agriculture and natural resources for the Cooperative Extension Service.

In northern Arkansas, lows are forecast to sneak into the 40s soon. In northeast, central and southern Arkansas, lows are expected to sink into the 50s and 60s, according to a news release.

“The cooler temperatures will help two processes needed for fall color to happen,” Ford said. “First, it will accelerate abscission layer formation. This layer cuts off nutrient flow to the leaf and is where the leaf will eventually break from the tree, but more immediately, it keeps excess sugars in the leaf, promoting non-green pigment production in the leaf.” The cooler temperatures “also quicken chlorophyll degradation, allowing the leaves’ natural red and gold pigments to show,” he said.

“The recent rains may also help intensify color,” Ford said.

The Climate Prediction Center says it’s likely Arkansas will see below-normal temperatures through Oct. 22.

The Cooperative Extension Service is part of the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture.

