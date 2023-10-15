Sections
Barre none

by Kimberly Dishongh | Today at 2:58 a.m.
Angela Rowe and Ann Patel and Monica Lo on 09/30/23 at Ballet Arkansas’s Encore 45th anniversary season opening reception at Arkansas Repertory Theatre (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Kimberly Dishongh)

Ballet Arkansas opened its 45th season with an anniversary reception on Sept. 30 at the Arkansas Repertory Theatre.

Executive and Artistic Director Michael Fothergill and Associate Artistic Director Catherine Fothergill welcomed dancers and board members to the reception. Jazz R Us performed as guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres from Cache and specialty libations from Colonial Wines & Spirits.

There were dance performances from "Wonderland: Alice's Epic Adventure" and sneak peeks of forthcoming season productions, and dancers treated supporters to a rehearsal of "White Swan Pas de Deux" from "Swan Lake."

Today is the last performance of "Wonderland" at the University of Arkansas-Pulaski Tech Center for Humanities and Arts.

-- Story and photos by Kimberly Dishongh

Print Headline: Barre none

