Best-sellers

Fiction

1. FOURTH WING by Rebecca Yarros. Violet Sorrengail is urged by the commanding general, who is her mother, to become a candidate for the elite dragon riders.

2. THE RUNNING GRAVE by Robert Galbraith. The seventh book in the Cormoran Strike series. Strike's business partner Robin Ellacott goes inside a cult to rescue someone who has joined it.

3. THE ARMOR OF LIGHT by Ken Follett. The fifth book in the Kingsbridge series. Change and turmoil affect various aspects of society in the latter part of the 18th century.

4. HOLLY by Stephen King. The private detective Holly Gibney investigates whether a married pair of octogenarian academics had anything to do with Bonnie Dahl's disappearance.

5. 12 MONTHS TO LIVE by James Patterson and Mike Lupica. A criminal defense attorney who received a terminal diagnosis might be in danger of being murdered.

6. THE FRAGILE THREADS OF POWER by V.E. Schwab. Tes, who possesses a magical ability, has a device that might alter the fate of four worlds connected to London.

7. TOM LAKE by Ann Patchett. Three daughters who return to their family orchard in the spring of 2020 learn about their mother's relationship with a famous actor.

8. LESSONS IN CHEMISTRY by Bonnie Garmus. A scientist and single mother living in California in the 1960s becomes a star on a TV cooking show.

9. BRIGHT LIGHTS, BIG CHRISTMAS by Mary Kay Andrews. A Christmas tree farmer from North Carolina sets up a stand in Greenwich Village and comes to the aid of nearby residents.

10. DEMON COPPERHEAD by Barbara Kingsolver. A re-imagining of Charles Dickens' "David Copperfield" set in the mountains of southern Appalachia.

Nonfiction

1. ENOUGH by Cassidy Hutchinson. The former special assistant to President Trump and his chief of staff Mark Meadows details events surrounding the crisis of conscience she faced.

2. KILLING THE WITCHES by Bill O'Reilly and Martin Dugard. The 13th book in the conservative commentator's Killing series gives a portrayal of the events of 1692 and 1693 in Salem Village, Mass.

3. THE DEMOCRAT PARTY HATES AMERICA by Mark R. Levin. The Fox News host and author of "American Marxism" argues for the defeat of the Democratic Party.

4. DEMOCRACY AWAKENING by Heather Cox Richardson. The historian and author of the newsletter "Letters From an American" shares her views on the current political moment.

5. ELON MUSK by Walter Isaacson. The author of "The Code Breaker" traces Musk's life and summarizes his work on electric vehicles, private space exploration and artificial intelligence.

6. THICKER THAN WATER by Kerry Washington. The Emmy Award-winning actor describes setbacks she faced and her journey to find a sense of belonging.

7. ASTOR by Anderson Cooper and Katherine Howe. The authors of "Vanderbilt" chronicle the Astor family's place in American society from 1793 through 2009.

8. OUTLIVE by Peter Attia with Bill Gifford. A look at recent scientific research on aging and longevity.

9. COUNTING THE COST by Jill Duggar with Derick Dillard and Craig Borlase. A behind-the-scenes account of the reality TV series "19 Kids and Counting" and a portrayal of life inside the Duggar family.

10. THE WAGER by David Grann. The survivors of a shipwrecked British vessel on a secret mission during an imperial war with Spain have different accounts of events.

Paperback fiction

1. HOUSE OF SKY AND BREATH by Sarah J. Maas.

2. HOUSE OF EARTH AND BLOOD by Sarah J. Maas.

3. THINGS WE LEFT BEHIND by Lucy Score.

4. THE HOUSEMAID by Freida McFadden.

Paperback nonfiction

1. KILLERS OF THE FLOWER MOON by David Grann.

2. THE BODY KEEPS THE SCORE by Bessel van der Kolk.

3. BRAIDING SWEETGRASS by Robin Wall Kimmerer.

4. AMERICAN PROMETHEUS by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin.

Source: The New York Times