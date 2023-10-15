Biden urges humanitarian aid in calls to leaders

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia -- President Joe Biden on Saturday spoke with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging the leaders to allow humanitarian aid to the region and affirmed his support for efforts to protect civilians.

The weekend calls in Washington came as the U.S. said it was moving up a second carrier strike group in support of Israel, while U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken intensified diplomatic outreach across the Middle East and beyond to rally an international response to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from expanding.

Blinken met with Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan in Riyadh before stopping in the United Arab Emirates as he sought ways to help civilians trapped in between the fighting and to address the growing humanitarian crisis. He also called his Chinese counterpart as Palestinians struggled to flee from areas of Gaza targeted by the Israeli military before an expected land offensive.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin as well on Saturday spoke with Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant, stressing the importance of safeguarding civilians. Austin offered updates on U.S. efforts to boost air defense capabilities and munitions for Israeli forces that he noted were aimed at stemming escalation of war, according to a readout of the call.

The Biden administration is sending the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower carrier strike group to the Eastern Mediterranean to support Israel, two U.S. defense officials told The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity to discuss the move ahead of its announcement.

The Eisenhower will join the USS Gerald R. Ford carrier strike group, which is already sailing near Israel, to bolster U.S. presence there with a host of destroyers, fighter aircraft and cruisers.

The broad U.S. efforts reflect the international concern about the number of civilians at risk and the potential ramifications of a prolonged war as Israel told Gaza residents to move south and Hamas urged people to remain in their homes. The Biden administration has not publicly urged Israel to restrain its response after the Hamas attack a week ago, but has emphasized the country's commitment to following the rules of war.

While Biden has spoken to Netanyahu multiple times since the Hamas attack, Saturday's call was his first to Abbas, who runs the Palestinian Authority which controls the West Bank. According to a readout of the call, Abbas briefed the president on efforts to bring aid to Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza.

Biden reiterated to Abbas that "Hamas does not stand for the Palestinian people's right to dignity and self-determination," according to the readout.

Biden spoke with Netanyahu to "reiterate unwavering U.S. support for Israel," according to the readout. He briefed the Israeli leader on regional efforts to ensure civilian access to food, water and medical care.

The number of U.S. citizens killed rose to 29, U.S. officials said Saturday, and 15 were unaccounted for, as well as one lawful permanent resident.

Blinken, in his visits with Saudi and UAE leaders, also cited the need for humanitarian assistance and safe passage for those who wish to leave Gaza as he spoke to Arab audiences from their home turf, where his hosts put that issue at the top of their concerns.

An Israeli ground assault would worsen the plight of civilians in Gaza who are without power, fresh water or access to aid. Egyptian officials said the southern Rafah crossing would open later Saturday for the first time in days to allow foreigners out. Israel has advised all Palestinian civilians to flee south to avoid Israel's continued offensive against Hamas militants in Gaza City.

Blinken also called Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to seek his country's help in preventing the war from spreading, asking Beijing to use whatever influence it has in the Mideast.

In Riyadh, Blinken and Prince Faisal stressed the importance of minimizing the harm to civilians as Israel prepared for an anticipated incursion against Hamas a week after the militant group's attack against Israel.

"As Israel pursues its legitimate right, to defending its people and to trying to ensure that this never happens again, it is vitally important that all of us look out for civilians, and we're working together to do exactly that," Blinken said.

The Saudi minister said the kingdom was committed to the protection of civilians.

"It's a disturbing situation," he said. "It's a very difficult situation. "

A U.S official said Saturday that Washington did not ask Israel to slow or hold off on the evacuation plan. The official said the discussions with Israeli leaders did stress the importance of taking into account the safety of civilians as Israel's military moved to enforce the evacuation demand.

Information for this article was contributed by Tara Copp, Colleen Long and Ellen Knickmeyer of The Associated Press.

President Joe Biden walks across the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, after returning from a trip to Philadelphia where he made an announcement during an economic-themed visit, and also a stop at his home in Delaware. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, arrives at the airport to fly from Riyadh to Abu Dhabi after meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tours the Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue at the Abrahamic Family House, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tours the Imam Al-Tayeb Mosque at the Abrahamic Family House, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tours the Moses Ben Maimon Synagogue at the Abrahamic Family House, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)



U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken leaves after touring the Imam Al-Tayeb Mosque at the Abrahamic Family House, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Saturday Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)



Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan speaks during his meeting with the U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Saturday Oct. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool)

