Bisons rip Tigers in GAC showdown

SEARCY -- A few days before his Bisons played Ouachita Baptist in their biggest game of the season, Harding Coach Paul Simmons said he believed the team with the fewest mistakes would likely win.

The errors wound up be glaring for both, but the biggest one was bright enough that it allowed the Bisons to take control and move into the Great American Conference's driver's seat.

A fumble recovery late in the third quarter led to a crucial touchdown run by Omar Sinclair as Harding pulled away to beat OBU 41-10 on a breezy Saturday night in front of an overflow crowd at First Security Stadium.

Four different players scored touchdowns for the Bisons, who got the kind of battle they expected from the Tigers, who are ranked No. 5 in NCAA Division II. But despite turning the ball over twice in the first 19 minutes, No. 9 Harding (7-0, 7-0) was able to withstand those miscues and make enough plays, particularly in the second half, to remain undefeated and take over sole possession of first place in the GAC standings.

"You can pick any part of our team [Saturday], and everyone showed up and played really, really well," Simmons said. "To have this kind of win, when you're negative two in turnovers, that's a great win. I'm proud of the guys because this one feels big.

"And I can't say enough about our defense. Those guys have been lights out all year."

That defense was what essentially turned the lights out on the Tigers' 18-game conference winning streak.

Harding came up with timely defensive stops, particularly whenever OBU (6-1, 6-1) forced those turnovers in the first half. The Bisons had both a fumble and an interception but yielded just three points to an offense that averaged 44 points per game coming in.

However, the biggest play of the night from Harding's defense ultimately flipped the game completely in its favor.

With the Bisons leading 13-10, Harding defensive lineman Devonte Manning recovered a fumble by OBU quarterback Riley Harms inside the Bisons' 10. Three plays later, Sinclair rumbled in for a touchdown to hand Harding a double-digit lead.

The Tigers weren't able to recover.

The Bisons finished with 427 yards of offense, all on the ground. Braden Jay had 131 yards on 10 carries, including 9- and 54-yard touchdowns in the fourth quarter. Cole Keylon added 83 yards on 15 rushes for Harding. Roland Wallace, Blake Delacruz and Jhalen Spicer also scored touchdowns for the Bisons.

Kendal Givens finished with 146 yards on 23 carries for the Tigers, who had their share of moments.

OBU created the game's first big play on the opening series when defensive back Dhante Gibson recovered an errant pitch from Keylon and returned it to the Bisons' 30. But the Tigers ended up wasting that opportunity after Gabe Goodman missed a 34-yard field-goal attempt.

Harding went to work on the ensuing possession. The Bisons drove 80 yards in 11 plays, with Wallace taking a reverse end-around pitch 22 yards untouched for a score.

The Tigers squandered another scoring chance when they got the ball back. OBU used seven plays to drive to Harding's 33 but came up short on snap No. 8 when Givens was stopped a half-yard short on fourth down. However, the third time was a charm for OBU when it came up with its second turnover.

Tigers defensive back Steven Weston intercepted Keylon with 8:23 left in the second quarter. OBU eventually got inside Harding's 25 but had to settle for a 45-yard field goal by Goodman.

From there, each team's defense forced punts for four consecutive possessions until the Bisons got a 26-yard field goal from Grant Ennis just prior to halftime to cap a 10-play, 57-yard drive for a 10-3 lead.

OBU erased that deficit quickly at the start of the third quarter. The Tigers needed just over four minutes to cover 75 yards and tied the game on a 2-yard touchdown run from Riley Harms.

Harding regained the lead on a 34-yard field goal from Ennis, but it was what happened moments later that turned the tide.

A fielding error on the following kickoff pinned OBU at the Harding 7. On third and 9, defensive lineman Nathaniel Wallace stripped the ball from Harms at the Bisons' 6, and Manning recovered.

"That's Nate Wallace for ya'," Simmons said. "He's special ole fifth-year senior who's a great, great player. He plays big in big games, and he was big tonight. We take the ball away, and then get points there, it was such a big deal."

Sinclair's score started a string of 28 consecutive points for Harding, which had dropped three of the previous four games against the Tigers.

"Obviously, Ouachita Baptist does a great job offensively, but our defense was just huge," Simmons said. "The way they responded in the first half because we got put in some bad spots. We gave the ball away in the red zone right off the bat, and to hold those guys to a missed field-goal attempt kind of set the tone all day.

"There were some fourth-down stops as well, but I can't say enough about [defense]. We've got some special guys that love each and care deeply. I'm really proud of them and proud for them."