Bridge over U.S. 67/167 in Jacksonville to close for a year

The detours through Jacksonville have been configured in preparation for the demolition and reconstruction of a bridge over U.S. 67/167 -- a project that is expected to last a year.

The James Street bridge, along with southbound Exit 10A, will close Oct. 23, and signs will be posted to guide motorists away from the construction.

The new bridge is part of a $145.2 million project that seeks to widen 2.5 miles of U.S. 67/167 to six lanes between Main Street and Vandenberg Boulevard, according to the state Department of Transportation. In addition to the highway widening, the project -- which is part of the department's Connecting Arkansas Program -- includes improvements at the interchanges of James and Gregory streets and Vandenburg Boulevard, as well improvements to the highway's frontage roads, transportation officials said.

Jacksonville Mayor Jeff Elmore said the bridge closure will have an impact on city residents and those who rely on the four-lane road for their regular commutes.

"It will cause a delay if you're trying to get [from] one side of town to the other," Elmore said. "You're going to have to detour through areas you would not ordinarily go."

He added that the construction was necessary not only to accommodate a soon-to-be wider highway, but because the James Street bridge "was an old bridge that definitely needed repair."

The bridge and exit will remain closed for about 12 months until the new overpass is ready for use, according to the Transportation Department.

Motorists heading south along U.S. 67/167 who normally take the James Street exit, or exit 10A, will be required to use the ramp detour at exit 10B and head west on Gregory Street before turning south onto Marshall Road.

Additionally, motorists who want to access U.S. 67/167 south of the bridge may do so near the intersection of Marshall and Main Street, according to the Transportation Department.

Local traffic will still be allowed on James Street to the north and south of the overpass. Those motorists traveling east or west on T.P. White Drive will be able to turn south, but not north, on James Street, said Ellen Gardner, a Transportation Department spokeswoman.

Additionally, motorists traveling west on John Harden Drive will not be able to drive through the James Street intersection and will be detoured north. Those traveling from Gregory Street can go south on James and turn west on John Harden, Gardner said.

That means those motorists who are east of the construction site and want to head west on John Harden beyond the James Street intersection would need to get on Gregory and follow the detours.

Garver, a contractor based in North Little Rock, is overseeing the project.

Traffic through the area will be "controlled with traffic barriers, signs and message boards," according to the Transportation Department. The detours will result in reduced speed limits.

Those living or working near the construction site "may experience noise impacts" during evening hours, the department said.

Garver has coordinated with the schools in the vicinity for their bus routes, Gardner said in an email.

The closure will take place following the Thunder Over The Rock Air Show, which is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday at Little Rock Air Force Base in Jacksonville. Garver confirmed through the Transportation Department that it agreed to wait until after the show before closing the bridge.

Elmore said the highway will look better and will be a safer corridor once the entire $145.2 million project is finished.

"Everything will be an inconvenience, but thankfully it's only temporary," he said. "We know that the new bridge will be a great thing for our city. The short-term inconvenience will be worth it for everyone in the long run."

Elmore mentioned this project is one of the critical projects still on the horizon before the stretch of U.S. 67 from Little Rock to Walnut Ridge becomes part of Interstate 57, which runs all the way to Chicago. Planning is also underway to improve the highway's infrastructure from Walnut Ridge to the Missouri line. That also needs to be completed before the highway is renamed, according to the Transportation Department.

Gardner said while U.S. 67 north of Little Rock will be part of the future I-57 extension, the upcoming transition is not contingent on the James Street overpass project being finished.

Regardless, the overall effort of making the full stretch of highway suitable to be called an interstate remains a "long-standing priority," said Alec Farmer, chairman of the Arkansas Highway Commission.

"Once complete, Interstate 57 will span over 620 miles, connecting Little Rock and Chicago," Farmer said. "This corridor is critical for commerce in the central and northeast regions of our state, and it will ultimately increase mobility from the Midwest to the south-central United States."

No time frame for the renaming of U.S. 67 to I-57 has been announced.