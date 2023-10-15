Sections
Building Permits

by Joy Jackson, Micah Farmer, Eula Calahan | Today at 2:26 a.m.

Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.

COMMERCIAL

American Renovations, 10900 Financial Centre Pkwy., Little Rock, $1,609,214.

Mike Orndorff, 414 E. 21st St., Little Rock, $75,000.

Lovestock Construction, 1208 S. Bowman Road, Little Rock, $75,000.

RESIDENTIAL

Trevor Smith Construction, 24 Mereville, Little Rock, $750,000.

Coburn Construction, 24 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, $550,000.

HA Custom Homes, LLC, 335 Fletcher Loop, Little Rock, $400,000.

IGN Custom Homes, 4619 Timberland, Little Rock, $400,000.

Bosley Construction, 1612 Tarrytown Road, Little Rock, $400,000.

Cotton Commercial USA, 8101 Cantrell Road, Little Rock, $350,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 80 Copper Circle, Little Rock, $288,000.

Graham Smith Construction, 409 Rosemary Way, $287,000.

Maryman's Construction, 32 Pleasant Cove, Little Rock, $280,000.

Midsouth Property, 10 Cobblehill Road, Little Rock, $275,000.

Calhoun Custom, 2001 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, $275,000.

Maryman's Construction, 1023 N. Shackleford Road, Little Rock, $255,000.

Terra Firma Project, 725 S. Valentine St., Little Rock, $203,000.

500k Haney Contractors, 7620 Harmon Drive, Little Rock, $150,000.

Calhoun Custom, 1820 Sanford Drive, Little Rock, $125,000.

CRB Companies AT&T, 701 Napa Valley Drive, Little Rock, $100,000.

GSB Contractors, 9600 W. 36th St., Little Rock, $98,670.

McCarley Construction, 117 Crystal Court, Little Rock, $95,000.

Katherine McClerkin, 128 Dickson Drive, Little Rock, $80,000.

Matt Foster Construction, 123 Jewell Road, Little Rock, $75,000.

EAC Investments, LLC, 5323 Maryland Ave., Little Rock, $75,000.

