The following burglaries are from reports collected from the Little Rock and North Little Rock police departments. The names listed are of those who reported a burglary and the dates are when the crime is believed to have taken place. Cammack Village data are not included.

Little Rock

72202

605 E. 16th St., residential, Nicholas Herrington, 10:03 p.m. Oct. 4, property value unknown.

72204

1801 S. Harrison St., residential, Horace Greene, 5:10 a.m. Oct. 4, property valued at $4,840.

5620 Asher Ave., commercial, Don Vining Quik-Lube No. 1, 9:06 a.m. Oct. 12, property valued at $700.

72205

2118 Wilson Road, residential, Jasmine Milton, 8:15 p.m. Oct. 12, property valued at $71.

72206

2314 S. Pulaski St., residential, Pamela Hill, 6:09 p.m. Oct. 12, property valued at $1,367.

72209

6 Bass Pro Dr., commercial, Waldo's Chicken, 8:31 a.m. Oct. 4, property valued at $1,500.

8601 Dreher Lane, residential, unknown victim, 12:11 a.m. Oct. 12, property valued at $1,001.

6105 Santa Monica Dr., residential, Maria Sanchez, 8:55 a.m. Oct. 12, property value unknown.

72103

12621 Coulter Lake Road, residential, Don Parker, 4:49 p.m. Oct. 4, property valued at $440.

72210

8116 Stagecoach Road, commercial, ABC Salvage, 10:23 p.m. Oct. 12, property valued at $1,000.

72212

2020 Hinson Loop Road, residential, Anita Hawkins, 1:25 p.m. Oct. 4, property valued at $550.

North Little Rock

72114

1414 Frank St., North Little Rock, residential, Lee Anthony Wilson, 11:20 p.m. Oct. 6, property valued at $20,140.

1622 Marion St., commercial, Guenard Construction, 10:30 a.m. Oct. 7, property valued at $1,650.

100 E. Washington Ave., residential, Ernest Mason, 8:30 a.m. Oct. 10, property valued at $550.

72117

1909 Arkansas 161, commercial, Bonner Plumbing & HVAC/Calvin Jones, 12 p.m. Oct. 6, property valued at $750.

3400 Industrial Center Dr., commercial, Red Dot Storage/Kimberleigh Livingston, 5 p.m. Oct. 10, property valued at $700.

72118

1720 Arrowhead Road, residential, Alexis Brown, 9:30 p.m. Oct. 6, property valued at $810.

4601 Northshore Dr., commercial, Circle K, 11:15 p.m. Oct. 9, property valued at $305.