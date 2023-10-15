Business people





BANKING

Shay Falade has joined Stone Bank as an information technology auditor.

INSURANCE

Raymond Long has joined Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield as its new corporate giving program officer.

LAW

Associates Christina Chen, Anna Cunningham, Abby Hart, Erica N. Linville and Shadai N. Walker have joined Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C.

Devon Kalkbrenner has joined Mitchell, Williams, Selig, Gates & Woodyard, P.L.L.C. and will lead the firm's new broad-based construction law practice.

Nicholas Rogers has joined Quattlebaum, Grooms & Tull PLLC as a litigation associate in the firm's Little Rock office.

MARKETING

Elicia Dover, will be joining Fractional Marketing and Communications firm JF Media+Marketing.

MEDICAL

Kalena Jones recently joined Baptist Health as system director of Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me (ARHOME).

Scott Johnson has been named as a new board member of the Alzheimer's Association Arkansas Chapter.

Brian Langford, M.D., joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences Department of Surgery as an assistant professor in the Division of Trauma.

Nicholas D. Tingquist, M.D., joined the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences as an assistant professor in the UAMS College of Medicine's Division of Thoracic Surgery.

UTILITIES

Mike Jackson has joined Summit Utilities as deputy general counsel and will be based in Arkansas.



