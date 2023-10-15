Editor's Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com or use our newsroom email pbcnews@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Sunday, Oct. 15

Prairie Lake hosts anniversary

Prairie Lake Missionary Baptist Church, 2611 Indiana St., will celebrate its 129th anniversary at 3 p.m. Oct. 15. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Robert Key, pastor of Mulberry Grove Missionary Baptist Church at Altheimer, accompanied by the congregation. The Rev. Alvin C. Lowe is pastor of Prairie Lake church.

First Missionary Baptist hosts anniversary

First Missionary Baptist Church, 4500 Faucett Road, will celebrate its 158th anniversary at 11 a.m. Oct. 15. The guest speaker will be the Rev. James Boyd, First Unity Missionary Baptist Church of Chicago, Ill. The Rev. Charles Boyd is pastor at First Missionary Baptist Church.

Mt. Nebo observes anniversary

Mt. Nebo Missionary Baptist Church, 3201 W. Second Ave., will celebrate its 134th anniversary at 3 p.m. Oct. 15. The Rev. Glenn Barnes Sr., pastor of Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church, will be the guest preacher.

Amos Chapel observes cancer awareness

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will observe cancer awareness during the 11 a.m. Sunday service. The theme is Faith over Fear and the theme song is God Never Fails. The guest speaker/survivor is Marilyn Burns of Pleasant View Ministry. Breast cancer gift bags, provided by the family of the late Josetta Edwards Wilkins, will be given to attendees.

Beginning Sunday, Oct. 15

UAPB hosts annual Homecoming events

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff will host its annual homecoming celebration Oct. 15-21. Events include: Oct. 15 -- UAPB Day at Full Counsel Church, 517 S. Cherry St. The free, public event begins at 10:30 a.m. and will feature the UAPB Vesper Choir and M4 (Marching Musical Machine of the Midsouth). At 5 p.m., the Gospel Extravaganza will be at the UAPB STEM Conference Center. Oct. 17 -- The Annual Homecoming Campus Kickoff is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the W.E. O'Bryant Bell Tower and a Comedy Show at 8 p.m. at the STEM. Oct. 18 -- The formal coronation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. to crown Kaitlyn E. Peterson as Miss UAPB and Jonathan M. Burgess as Mr. UAPB at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. Oct. 20 -- UAPB hosts the Annual Alumni Assembly at 9 a.m. – in H.O. Clemmons arena of the HPER complex. At 12:30 p.m., the UAPB/AM&N National Alumni Association will present its Alumni Luncheon & General Membership Meeting at the Pine Bluff Convention Center featuring the Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, Alumni Queen Presentation, and Compassionate and Committed Service Awards. Admission is $75 and details are at https://uapbalumni.org/event/alumni-luncheon-to-honor-hall-of-fame-inductees-and-alumni-queen-on-october-20-2023/ Oct. 21 -- the Homecoming Parade will begin at 9:45 a.m. on Main Street in downtown Pine Bluff. Applications and instructions for the parade are available on the UAPB Homecoming website. The parade application deadline is Oct. 13 at 5 p.m. On Oct. 21, pre-game tailgate activities will begin at noon at Simmons Bank Field. Kickoff is at 2 p.m. when the Golden Lions will play Alcorn State. Game tickets are available at ticket office at (870) 575-8601 or by visiting www.uapblionsroar.com/tickets. For details on UAPB Homecoming Week 2023 festivities visit https://uapbhc.wordpress.com/

Back to School Prayer and Pizza set

Back to School Prayer and Pizza for children will be held at the following churches from 2-3 p.m. on these dates: Oct. 15, Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church; Nov. 12, Galilee Missionary Baptist Church; and Dec. 10, East End Church of God and Christ. Intercessors will pray at each event. Robbie Williams, president of the Helping Hands for the Community Inc., and volunteers will serve the refreshments donated by business leaders (Dr. Martha Flowers, lawyer Efrem Neely, Dr. Brandi Wright, and Dr. Ronatae Graham). "Please join the movement through prayer for our children," said Dee Clay, spokesman. The event is free and open to the general public. Organizers ask that pastors and youth leaders participate.

Monday, Oct. 16

Caregivers, supporters to meet

The Caregivers Alzheimer's Support Group Meeting will be held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday at Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas, 709 E. Eighth Ave. The topic will be Alzheimer's Awareness. The speaker will be Charlotte Clausen, administrative coordinator at the South Central Center on Aging in Pine Bluff, a program of the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences. To join the Zoom meeting, the link is https://us05web.zoom.us/j/88229644276?pwd=QNaMqOo9ft7N Bj8M2L0JFlWOiYvAAN.1. Use Meeting ID: 882 2964 4276 and Passcode: 7V87AF. Details: Carolyn Ferguson at Area Agency, (870) 543-6309.

Beginning Monday, Oct. 16

Ceremonies set for 2 new housing sites

Local agencies will hold ceremonies for two new housing construction projects. Monday, from noon to 1:30 p.m., officials will hold the 33rd Avenue and Plum Housing Start of Construction Ceremony at the 33rd Avenue and Plum Street construction site. The event will be presented by Home Again Pine Bluff, FBT Bank, the city of Pine Bluff, Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency, and Go Forward Pine Bluff, according to a news release. Wednesday, from 10-10:45 a.m., the ground-breaking ceremony will be held for the new Flats on 6th Street Apartment Complex at 600 S. Georgia St. This event is presented by the city of Pine Bluff, Go Forward, KEE Concrete & Construction Inc., and CedarCrest Development Co.

Tuesday, Oct. 17

Urban Renewal meeting set

The Pine Bluff Urban Renewal Agency monthly board meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. Details: (870) 209-0323.

Domestic Violence Walk set

The Pine Bluff Police Department would like for the community to join them in the 2023 Domestic Violence Walk from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 17 starting and stopping at the Civic Center steps facing Eighth Avenue. The department recognizes that an act of domestic violence occurs every minute, according to a news release on Stuff in The Bluff.com. "If you have been a victim, suffered a loss of a loved one or know someone who has been a victim, please come and show your support," says a spokesperson. A sack lunch will be provided. The sponsors include First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry, Super 1 Foods, TOPPS and Hannah's Warriors. This year's theme is Recognize, Prevent and Report: "Breaking Every Chain."

Teen Crime Prevention session set

The Ivy Center for Education will host a Teen Crime Prevention Workshop from 6-7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the Pine Bluff Library and on Zoom for those who cannot attend in person. Students and parents are encouraged to attend. The presenter will be Jefferson County Sheriff Lafayette Woods Jr. and Pine Bluff's Group Violence Intervention (GVI) team. They will discuss effective strategies for preventing youth involvement in criminal activities. The Zoom ID is 856 8296 4187 and Passcode is 351061. For details, interested participants may send an email to Mattie Collins at mattie1908@gmail.com.

Quilters Guild to meet

The Pine Bluff Quilter's Guild will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at Trinity Lutheran Church, 4200 Old Warren Road. The program will be the annual fall "Make A Fair Offer Sale." Excess items from the guild's storeroom will be available for purchase. Monday will be a work day for setting up the items.

DAR to meet

The Pine Bluff-John McAlmont Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 17 at Lakeside United Methodist Church fellowship hall. The program will be "POW/MIA/VFW" and presented by Theresa Harrell-Orso. The VFW Auxiliary Choir will be featured, according to a news release.

Beginning Tuesday, Oct. 17

Dog obedience class set

The Southeast Arkansas Kennel Club is sponsoring a dog obedience class Tuesdays from 7-8 p.m. at Hestand Stadium. The class is $65 and will meet each Tuesday for seven weeks at the stadium. Registration is at the door the first night, according to a news release.

Wednesday, Oct. 18

Christian Women's luncheon set

The Christian Women's Connection extends an invitation to their October luncheon to be held from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 18 at the Pine Bluff Country Club. (Although the event is usually held Thursdays, this one is on a Wednesday.) The speaker will be Helen McAllister of Harrison, discussing "Life Comes With Lemons." There will also be the Stonecroft Annual Fundraiser to include a silent auction, bake sale and white elephant sale. Decorations are by Opie Price, according to a news release. The luncheon costs $21, which includes the meal, drink, dessert, tax and gratuity. Everyone is invited to attend. For reservations or cancellations, call Jennifer Keahey at (870) 540-9302. All reservations must be made three days in advance and participants will be charged for reservations not kept, according to the release.

911/MECA boards to meet

Two board meetings are scheduled for Oct. 18 in the Jefferson County Quorum Court Room. The 911 Administrative Board will meet at 9 a.m. and the Metropolitan Emergency Communications Association (MECA) Board meets at 9:15 a.m., according to a news release. Details: Jefferson County Office of Emergency Management, (870) 541-5470.

Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Column writers should have connections to Southeast Arkansas. Articles should be submitted by email to Sandra Hope at shope@adgnewsroom.com or shope@pbcommercial.com. Details: (870) 534-3400, ext. 5.

Thursday, Oct. 19

Retired teachers group to meet

The Jefferson County Retired Teachers Association will meet at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 19 in the Donald W. Reynolds Community Services Center, 211 W. Third Ave. The guest speakers will be Mary Alice Hughes and Lisa Bamburg, endorsed Arkansas Retired Teacher Association insurance specialists. They will discuss 2024 health plan updates for retirees, according to a news release. Members are asked to bring a package of dry spaghetti pasta to be donated to the Salvation Army. Member reservations are required for the luncheon provided by Rice First Class Catering at $12 per person. For details on JCRTA and to make luncheon reservations, call (870) 543-0127.

Friday, Oct. 20

PBHS roundup set

The Pine Bluff High School All Classes Roundup will be held Oct. 20 from 7 p.m. to midnight at the high school gym. Admission is $20. This is a PBHS inaugural event held during the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff Homecoming, according to a spokesman.

UAPB alumni plan ceremonies

The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff/AM&N National Alumni Association will recognize its Hall of Fame Class of 2023 and hold other ceremonies at 12:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place in conjunction with the Alumni Luncheon and General Membership Meeting and Alumni King and Queen Presentation, according to a news release. Details: https://uapbalumni.org/

Through Friday, Oct. 20

Applications available for wildland fire kits

The Arkansas Department of Agriculture's Forestry Division is accepting applications for wildland fire suppression kits through Oct. 20. The application can be found at cognitoforms.com/ArkansasAgriculture1/Application ForWildlandFireSuppressionKit. The Forestry Division received $293,154 through a United States Forest Service grant to provide 85 kits this year to rural volunteer fire departments across the state.

Saturday, Oct. 21

VFW announces fish fry

The Veterans of Foreign Wars will host a fish fry from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Oct. 21 at the VFW Post 4455 at 1518 E. Harding Ave. The meals are $15 per plate and all proceeds support veteran programs and events throughout the year, according to a spokeswoman.

NCC sets Breast Cancer Awareness event

New Community Church, 321 N. Birch St., will host a Breast Cancer Awareness Luncheon at 2 p.m. Oct. 21 at the W.D. Watson Fellowship Hall at the church. The featured speaker will be Dr. Yara Robertson of the CARTI Cancer Center. The theme is Faith Over Fear; Know Your Purpose (Psalm 27:1.) Tickets are $25. The event is open to the community, however cancer survivors are asked to let Barbara Rankins know by Oct. 16 if they're planning to attend so they can be recognized. The ticket deadline is Oct. 18. For tickets or details, contact Rankins at (870) 329-3380.

Sunday, Oct. 22

Prayer Works church welcomes families, friends

Prayer Works Gospel Church, 1301 W. 15th Ave., will celebrate Friends and Family Day at 11 a.m. Oct. 22. "Come together and celebrate the joy of the community," a spokesman said. Dinner will be served. The pastor is the Rev. Laydell Jordan.

8th Avenue church sets 125th anniversary

Eighth Avenue Missionary Baptist Church, 1200 W. Eighth Ave., invites the community to its 125th anniversary at 3 p.m. Oct. 22. The sermon will be brought by the Rev. Steven King, pastor of St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church, and his choir will sing. The Rev. Kirby L. Gulley is the pastor of Eighth Avenue church.

Amos Chapel sets Family, Friends day

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will host its Family and Friends Day at 3 p.m. Oct. 22. The guest preacher will be the Rev. Donald Manning, pastor of Thomas Chapel Missionary Baptist Church at Gould. Diana Womack is the coordinator and the Rev. Robert Willis Jr. is pastor of Amos Chapel.

Tuesday, Oct. 24

3rd Ward residents to meet

The Third Ward Community Watch group will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 24 at Destiny Worship Center, 4700 W. 28th Ave. All Third Ward residents are invited to attend, according to a spokesman.

Civic panel sets meeting

The Civic Auditorium Complex Commission meeting was canceled for Sept. 26. The regular meeting will be held at noon Oct. 24, according to a news release. Details: Pine Bluff Convention Center, (870) 536-7600.

Thursday, Oct. 26

Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry set

The Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce will celebrate the 71st annual Farmers Appreciation Fish Fry from 5-7:30 p.m. Oct. 26 at Hestand Stadium. Fish fry tickets are $20 each and available at the Chamber.The community is invited to attend the event honoring Kyle and Andrea Sealy, the 2023 Jefferson County Farm Family of the Year, according to the Chamber newsletter.The Chamber is also looking for volunteers to work the fish fry. To buy tickets, volunteer or to become a sponsor, call the Chamber at (870) 535-0110.

VA holds virtual claims clinic

The Little Rock VA Regional Office will hold a virtual claims clinic for Arkansas Veterans from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 26. To reserve a timeslot, veterans should call (501) 370-3829 before 4 p.m. Oct. 25, according to a news release. During the claims clinic, veterans may speak one-on-one to staff of the Little Rock VA Regional Office regarding their claims for VA benefits. VA disability compensation offers a monthly tax-free payment to veterans who got sick or injured while serving in the military and to veterans whose service made an existing condition worse, according to the release.

Saturday, Oct. 28

All Things Autism Fall Festival set

All Things Autism Foundation, a nonprofit organization that is trying to bring awareness to the community, will hold a fall festival from 2-5 p.m. Oct. 28 at D.O.P.E. Athletics Sports Academy, 2402 E. Harding Ave. This event is open to the public.There will be free food for the children, door prizes, games, music, a bouncy house, sensory activities, candy, and vendors, according to a news release.To become a sponsor or volunteer, call (870) 395-1574 or (501) 298-9030. Details: allthingsautism23@gmail.com.

JRMC plans Pink Out 5K run

Jefferson Regional Medical Center will hold its Pink Out 5K color run. Proceeds will benefit the Jefferson Regional Breast Center, according to a news release. The event will be held Oct. 28 beginning at 8 a.m. All ages are welcome to participate in the race, which will begin at 40th Avenue and Mulberry Street. There will be refreshments on site and a number of vendors. Winners will be recognized in several categories. Registration is $40 for runners 16 and older and includes a Pink Out 5K T-shirt. Registration is $20 for ages 6 to 15 years old, including a T-shirt, and children 5 and under can take part for free (no T-shirt or medals awarded). For details or to sign up, contact the Pine Bluff Wellness Center, 1301 W. 40th Ave., (870) 541-7890.

Pop Up in the Bluff set

Pop Up in the Bluff festival will be held in downtown Pine Bluff from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 28. The event will be set on Second Avenue between Main and Walnut streets. Pop Up will feature refreshments, entertainment, and family activities, according to a flier. Details: Pine Bluff Downtown Development, (870) 536-8742.

Breast cancer event honors B.J. Jackson

The Mt. Nebo Ninth annual Breast Cancer Event will be held at 9 a.m. Oct. 28 at the Saracen Landing Pavilion, 200 Lake Saracen Drive. The community is invited to attend the celebration honoring the memory of Billie Jean "B.J." Jackson. There will be a 2K walk run and a $30 entry fee includes a commemorative T-shirt. "Make plans to join us as we raise awareness, inspire hope, celebrate the survivors and encourage early detection. This event will feature a 2K walk/run, food vendors, shopping vendors, live entertainment and special guests," according to a news release. To register, visit mtnebobreastcancerbj.org. Details: events@stuffinthebluff.com or see the Facebook page for updates.

Hearts On Fire crusade set

The Color Church, at 1801 W. 17th Ave., will host Hearts On Fire in its Give Me Jesus Crusade at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Greg Smith is the senior pastor. Victoria D. Smith is the founder of H.O.F. The crusade will feature a fire tunnel prayer, games, classes, praise and worship as well as refreshments. "If you are young and you want more of God, you want to experience Jesus in a deeper and greater way, then this night is for you," Victoria Smith said. "This night is catered to the youth. I am encouraging parents, aunts, uncles, pastors, intercessors, youth leaders, teachers -- if you work with any youth in any capacity or just simply have a passion for this younger generation -- please come and be a part. We are covering our youth in prayer." For details or to partner with the Smiths, call Victoria D. Smith at (870) 718-2243 or vsmith330@gmail.com.

Through Saturday, Oct. 28

Art league exhibition on display

The 2023 Pine Bluff Art League Annual Exhibition opened Aug. 24 at the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas. The exhibition will remain on view in the International Paper Gallery at the ASC's home building, 701 S. Main St., through Oct. 28. It is sponsored by Pine Bluff Sand & Gravel Co. For details, call Vickie Coleman at (870) 540-9975. The exhibition webpage is available at asc701.org/exhibitions/2023-pine-bluff-art-league.

Sunday, Oct. 29

Barraque Street church celebrates women's day

Barraque Street Missionary Baptist Church, 1800 W. Pullen St., will celebrate its annual women's day at 11 a.m. Oct. 29. The speaker will be Simone Simmons Milton of Bryant. Milton is a family nurse practitioner specialist. The theme is "Embracing the Family Spiritually." A special Women's Day choir will be directed by Pamela Ervin. All are invited to attend. The Rev. Sidney D. Milton is the pastor of Barraque Street church.

Monday, Oct. 30

Trunk or Treat Literacy Walk set

A Halloween Trunk or Treat Literacy Walk will be held from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30 at 1301 Ridgway Road. The event is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Early Childhood Association, according to a flier.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 1

Senator accepts academy nominations

U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) is accepting applications for service academy nominations. To be considered for a nomination, applications must be submitted by Nov. 1, according to a news release."Students who attend U.S. service academies and go on to serve their country in uniform are the pride of Arkansas, and I encourage each young Arkansan with a sincere interest to apply," Cotton said.Details: Nicole Millar (501) 223-9081. The application and other requirements are available at https://oampublic.senate.gov/constituent/login/1db3bd4d-c662-42c6-a041-e4f3ac44e44c/

Friday, Nov. 3

Event offers free dental care to veterans

Operation Stand Down, a day of free dental care for eligible Arkansas veterans, will be offered Nov. 3. The event is coordinated by the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs at these locations: Pine Bluff, Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Jonesboro, Little Rock, and Arkadelphia, according to a news release. Veterans must request an appointment for dental care services by emailing Gina Chandler at the Arkansas Department of Veterans Affairs at gina.chandler@arkansas.gov or calling (501) 682-6487. Proof of discharge papers, a DD214, will be required for verification purposes. Veterans will be assigned an appointment time at the clinic nearest to their location.

Beginning Saturday, Nov. 4

Blues concert series set

The "Blues By Budweiser" concert series will be back for a second season. In collaboration with MK Distributors and RJ's Grill & Bar, Port City Blues Society will again host live blues concerts the first Saturday of the month at RJ's Grill & Bar, 128 S. Main St. The doors open at 7 p.m. and music begins at 8 p.m. Port City Blues Society members are admitted free. It's a $5 cover charge for non-members. The 2023-2024 concerts include: Nov. 4 -- Big "A" and the Allstars Blues Band; Dec. 2 -- Johnie B and Queen Iretta Sanders Blues Review; Jan. 6, 2024 -- Charlotte Taylor and Gypsy Rain; and Feb. 3 -- Chad Marshall Band. Details: pc-blues.com or facebook.com/PCBluesSociety.

Through Sunday, Nov. 5

Walk Across Arkansas set

Walk Across Arkansas, an eight-week, group-based exercise program from the Cooperative Extension Service, began Sept. 11. It is designed to help Arkansans get moving and collaborate with peers. Teams can consist of one person to as many as 30 people. Participants can register and log exercise minutes at walk.uada.edu/walk/. Registration for the fall 2023 session is open and the competition runs through Nov. 5.

Beginning Monday, Nov. 6

Amos Chapel has revival

Amos Chapel Missionary Baptist Church, 1307 W. 16th Ave., will conduct fall revival at 7 p.m. Nov. 6-8. The theme is It's Revival Time -- We Need the Lord. The guest evangelist will be the Rev. Stanley Blair Sr., pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church at Moscow.

GOP announces filing period

The Jefferson County Republican Committee announced the filing period for justice of the peace, constable, and committee membership will begin at noon Nov. 6 and end at noon Nov. 14. The Republican Primary is scheduled on March 5, 2024, and the general election is Nov. 5, 2024.

Tuesday, Nov. 7

Election set for Go Forward, Public Safety taxes

Early voting will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7-13 at the Jefferson County Courthouse for the Nov. 14 election. Nov. 14 is a special election day for the Go Forward Pine Bluff tax proposals and the annual school election day in the Watson Chapel School District, though no one is on the ballot. A special election will be held Nov. 14 on a five-eighths-cent sales tax for Go Forward Pine Bluff projects and a three-eighths-cent sales tax for public safety. Only residents of Pine Bluff can vote on these issues. There is one ballot item pertaining to Watson Chapel, an annual referendum on the rate of 39.8 mills as approved in August 2022. Details: Jefferson County Clerk's Office, (870) 541-5322.

Through Wednesday, Nov. 8

TOPPS takes Toys for Tots applications

TOPPS Inc., 1000 Townsend Drive, will sponsor Toys for Tots for children during the holiday season. People may submit applications Monday through Thursday, between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. from Oct. 11 to Nov. 8, according to a news release. To apply, parents will need to bring their child's birth certificate and the parent's ID. This program is available for children between from birth to 13 years old. "Please note that if you are already signed up with another organization, there is no need to register with TOPPS, as the information will be shared with other organizations," according to the release. Details: TOPPS (Targeting Our People's Priorities with Service) (870) 850-6011.

Tuesday, Nov. 14

Election set for Go Forward, Public Safety taxes

Wednesday, Nov. 15

City plans resource, employment fair

A Resource and Employment Fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 15 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center. The event is free and open to the public, according to a news release. The city of Pine Bluff's Economic & Community Development Department, in partnership with the offices of the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District and Arkansas Department of Workforce Services, is sponsoring the event. There more than 40 employers and resource providers scheduled to participate. The fair will conclude with a food giveaway sponsored by First Ward Living Grace Food Pantry. Although the resource and employment fair is free, registration is required by Oct. 30. To register, contact Cynthia Anderson by email at canderson@cityofpinebluff-ar.gov or by telephone at (870) 543-1820, ext. 228.

Through Saturday, Jan. 13

USDA extends deadline for discrimination form

The U.S. Department of Agriculture extended the deadline for the Discrimination Financial Assistance Program from Oct. 31, 2023 to Jan. 13, 2024. The new deadline will give eligible farmers, ranchers and forest landowners more time to apply for assistance, according to a news release. This program delivers on Section 22007 of the Inflation Reduction Act, which provides financial assistance for farmers, ranchers and forest landowners who experienced discrimination in USDA farm lending programs prior to January 2021.

Underway

Covid-19 vaccines, testing available

The Arkansas Department of Health, various pharmacies and healthcare providers offer the covid-19 vaccine, tests and other information about coronavirus. Details: Call the Arkansas Department of Health at (800) 985-6030, visit the website at healthy.arkansas.gov/programs-services/topics/covid-19-vaccination-plan or contact area medical professionals, according to spokesmen.

Tuesdays

Unity Christian offers free financial classes

Unity Christian Fellowship Church (UCFC), 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to its free Small Business and Personal Financial Education classes at 7 p.m. Tuesdays. Recent subjects included "The Importance of Having a Financial Plan" and "Financial Literacy," according to Stuff in the Bluff website. "You cannot afford to miss out on these life-changing classes. We are practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available," according to the site. Anthony Armstrong is the senior pastor. Details: unitychristianfellowship@live.com or (870) 329-1182.