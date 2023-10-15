Club News: Hill Hikers, Northside Rotary, Master Gardeners

Orchid Society

The Orchid Society of the Ozarks will meet at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 15 at Northwest Technical Institute, 709 S. Old Missouri Road in Springdale.

There will be a general question and answer session on orchid culture. Members are asked to bring blooming plants for the monthly judging. Membership is $10 a year. The objective of the society is to stimulate interest in orchids and the culture.

Information: (479) 310-8444 or oso-web.org.

Democrats

The Washington County Democratic Party will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at the Hyatt Place, 348 E. Van Asche Drive in Fayetteville.

Information about becoming a member, current volunteer opportunities, candidates, voter registration and regular business will be on the agenda. Individuals who are interested in finding out how to run for office are encouraged to attend. Only members may vote on business items but everyone is welcome to attend.

Information: washcodemocrats.com or email chair@washcodemocrats.com.

Senior Democrats

The Northwest Arkansas Senior Democrats will meet at 11:30 a.m. Oct. 17 at Butterfield Trail Village in the lodge, 1923 E. Joyce Blvd. in Fayetteville.

A light Mediterranean buffet will be available for $15. The buffet includes a drink, dessert and tip. Reservations are required.

The speaker will be Evelyn Rios Stafford, JP District 12, speaking on the state of the Washington County Quorum Court. Everyone is welcome to attend and membership is $15 per year.

Information: (479) 841-5266 or email adellag@cox.net.

Photography

The Bella Vista Photography Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at the First Community Bank, 21196 U.S. 71 in Pineville, Mo.

The meeting will have an autumn focus, with suggestions on places to shoot fall scenes. Also, digital entries for the annual contest need to be turned in by this meeting. The meeting is free and open to the public.

Information: bellavistapc.org.

Hill Hikers

The Ozark Hill Hikers, affiliated with the American Volkssport Association, invite all interested walkers to join them for a walk on Oct. 25 in Fort Smith. Registration is from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at the Wyndham Fort Smith at 700 Rogers Ave. in Fort Smith.

The Wyndham Fort Smith will be the starting point where participants choose either a 5K or 10K walk. The route takes in the National Historic Site grounds where some of the points of interest are the Trail of Tears overlook along the Arkansas River, reconstructed gallows, museums, and the downtown area.

There is a fee of $3 for credit and $2 for noncredit. Membership dues to the Ozark Hill Hikers are $12 a year prorated $1 for each month remaining in the calendar year.

Information: (479) 381-9366 or email bvvohh@gmail.com.

Master Gardeners

The Benton County Master Gardeners will meet at 6 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Bentonville Church of Christ, 816 N.W. Eighth St. in Bentonville. There will be a social hour at 5:30 p.m. The topic is "Figs: Not Just a Newton" by member Aundrea Klokow who has been conducting a fig study at the Helping Hands Garden in Bentonville.

Master Gardeners are volunteers who are trained in horticulture and share their training by participating in community projects.

Information: home.bentoncountygardening.org.