Collectors display their military vehicles, memorabilia at show in Little Rock

For Steve Smith and others who gathered at the MacArthur Museum of Arkansas Military History on Saturday, an interest in war vehicles and memorabilia goes beyond owning one or two pieces.

Some need warehouses to store the collections they've acquired over the years.

"The olive-drab bug, that's that green color, so we say that we OD on OD," Smith said.

Smith's 1941 Dodge Command Car was one of 21 vehicles on display at the museum's 10th annual Vintage Military Vehicle Show.

Most of the collectors who attended are members of the Arkansas Military Preservation Association, which worked with the museum to organize the show's largest vehicle turnout yet.

"Our mission as a museum is military history, and we thought it would be a great idea to get people interested in the preservation of military vehicles," Stephen McAteer, the museum's executive director, said. "The first time we did it, it was just such a success we decided to do it every year."

The vehicles were parked Saturday behind the museum, in an area where McAteer said soldiers once practiced drills when the grounds were used an arsenal.

Attendees were able sit inside the vehicles and interact with history performers as well as hold the items on display brought by the various collectors.

Smith, 65, of Clarksville said he caught the olive-drab bug after his father passed down a World War II Jeep. Soon after, he stumbled upon the Dodge Command Car.

He now owns seven vintage military vehicles.

"I would say half a dozen is what makes a collection," he said.

Like many other collectors, Smith's interest in war history extends not just to collecting vehicles, but also to restoring them and participating in reenactments.

Though Jeeps are common war vehicles, the show also included trucks, Humvees and, for the first year, motorcycles.

Dennis and Chris Gill of Cabot carted four of their 18 vintage motorcycles along with their olive-drab Vietnam War-era platform utility truck, also known as a "Military Mule."

"Its become quite a hobby," Dennis Gill, 73, said.

Referring to one of his bikes, a Harley-Davidson WLA, he said, "they claim it won the war for World War II."

He said there are only an estimated 35 of those motorcycles left in the world and he had his wife own two of them.

"One thing I've found is that it's really no collection unless you have multiples of the same ones," he said.

In addition to vehicles, the show featured memorabilia. Collectors who brought pieces expressed pride in the work they had done to restore them and the story behind each one.

Fifteen-year-old Hayden Lang's interest in war memorabilia started four years ago when he found the uniform his grandfather wore while serving in Vietnam. That was the first piece in the Little Rock teenager's now 500-piece collection.

"For me, it's all about family history," Lang said.

Arthur Eschenburg, another memorabilia collector, said it's important to remember history by preserving these items.

"Things like this, they may be just knickknacks to some people, but these have stories," he said.

"Like this gun," he said, pointing to an StG-44 assault rifle. "Had the Germans come out with this 10 years earlier, we'd all be speaking German right now," he said.

Eschenburg, 34, of Jacksonville started his collection 10 years ago, when he returned from military service in Afghanistan and joined a Civil War reenactment group.

"I thought, 'That sounds weird. I want to watch,' and I went to the reenactment and asked, 'How do you do this?' and they handed me a uniform," he said.

That hobby eventually developed into his collection of items stretching from the Revolutionary War to the Vietnam War, he said.

"People don't realize the pride in what I've done," Eschenburg said. "This is kind of my way to say, 'Hey I know I wasn't alive back then, but I'm sorry for what you endured,' and when veterans see my collection, they really appreciate what I'm doing."

My Ly is a Report for America Corps member.