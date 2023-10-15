Cowboys vs. Chargers Player Props and Predictions

The Cowboys are coming off a brutal beatdown (42-10) at the hands of the 49ers while the Chargers had the chance to get healthy during their bye week. This isnt much of a cross-conference rivalry but Dallas former offensive coordinator, Kellen Moore, is now calling plays for Los Angeles.

As for stars on offense, there are plenty of them on both teams and given the way both defenses have played, we should expect plenty of yards, catches, and scores. In fact, the over/under on SI Sportsbook is set at 50.5, the highest projected point total of the week.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook in Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers:

Bet $5 on FanDuel and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

Lets get to some player props!

Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson is primed for a big game on Monday Night Football. Kevin R. Wexler/USA TODAY Network

Cowboys and Chargers Anytime Touchdown Props

Jake Ferguson +200

The two featured running backs, Tony Pollard and Austin Ekeler, are both heavy favorites to find the endzone.

How heavy?

Elephant size.

Pollard is -250 and Ekeler is -225, heck even Joshua Kelley is at -150. Those odds yield little return with quite a bit of risk and thus are not worth wagering even though the likely outcome is Pollard and Ekeler both hit pay-dirt.

When it comes to touchdowns, I like to see a positive ROI in the odds, so Im also staying away from CeeDee Lamb at -138. Keenan Allen barely misses the threshold at -110.

Instead, well set our sights on tight end Jake Ferguson at +200. Ferguson is tied with Davante Adams for most targets (11) inside the red-zone. Thats a good indication hell get a few opportunities to cross the goal line on Monday Night.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Get up to $100 from SI Sportsbook in Colorado, Michigan and Virginia Readers:

Bet $5 on DraftKings and get $200 in Bonus Bets if not in those states

View the original article to see embedded media.

Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen ranks in the Top 10 in catches, yards, and touchdowns through five games. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Cowboys and Chargers Rushing and Receiving Yard Props

Tony Pollard Over Combined Rushing/Receiving 92.5 (-120)

Keenan Allen Over 83.5 (-125)

Tony Pollard had a strong start to the season, eclipsing this mark (68.5 yard) in his first three games but then fell short in his last two outings. Still, Pollard is averaging 4.2 yards per carry and the Chargers are allowing 4.1 ypc. Pollard has been very involved as a receiver too, catching 19 passes this season which ranks 5th among all RBs. Meanwhile the Chargers have allowed the 5th most receiving yards to RBs. If Pollard gets 17-22 touches (carries/catches), hell easily surpass the 92.5.

Moving over to one of the best receivers in the league with Keenan Allen. The Chargers playmaker is having an incredible start to the season and ranks in the Top 10 in catches (25), yards (434) and touchdowns (3). His whopping 11 targets per game average ranks 3rd in the NFL and no team targets wide receivers more than LA, so its a fair assumption hell be very involved in the Chargers game plan.