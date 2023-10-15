Daily record

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK
Oct. 4
Jolene and Richard Johnston, Beebe, son.
Oct. 5
Whitney and David Wongso, Little Rock, daughter.
Oct. 6
Julie and Orrin McIntyre, Little Rock, son.
Oct. 7
Elisha Tyree and Micheal Scott, Little Rock, daughter.
Haven and Brycen Waddle, Benton, son.
Ashton and Andrew Feltmann, Little Rock, daughter.
Klyrisa Hardwell and Jason Randle, North Little Rock, daughter.
Oct. 8
Rene and David Gates, North Little Rock, daughter.
Oct. 9
Leesa and Anthony Stansbury, White Hall, son.
Amber Peeks and Guyman Devore, Carlisle, daughter.
Lisa and Troy Schulte, North Little Rock, daughter.
Oct. 10
Caroline and David Pollard, Little Rock, daughter.
Abigail Burnett and Joel Demianew, Little Rock, daughter.
BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-NORTH LITTLE ROCK
Oct. 9
Kayla Blanford and Coty Perry, Cabot, daughter.
Oct. 11
Chasity Counts and Justin Stephens, Lonoke, daughter.
UAMS MEDICAL CENTER
Sept. 25
Vivian Sikes and Austin Wright, Malvern, daughter.
Sept. 26
Kimberly and Alvin Baltzell, Alexander, son.
Sept. 27
Rhonda Moore and Terry Moore Jr., Mansfield, son.
Sept. 28
Karielys Roquelina Santiago Guillen and Angel Gabriel Pina Alcarez, Little Rock, daughter.
Teyana Crayton and Robert Johnson, Little Rock, daughter.
Joyecia and Calen Peters, Little Rock, daughter.
Oct. 3
Lauren and Nathan Wadkins, Little Rock, son.
Oct. 4
Sarah and Matthew Holliman, Little Rock, daughter.
LaPrecia Doyle, Stuttgart, son and daughter.
Oct. 5
Ieisha Colbert, Maumelle, son.
Oct. 7
Aisa Williams, Fayetteville, daughter.
Oct. 10
Shantroyah Madison-Miller, Benton, son.
Kiara Allmond and Kenyada Owens Sr., Jonesboro, son.