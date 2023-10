While intended for kids ages 2-6, organizers say that teens even get a kick out of meeting the life-sized animatronic reptiles and fossil searches. Little ones can go for Jurassic jeeps or dino scooters, themed obstacle courses or ride their favorite dinosaur during Dinosaur Adventure Oct. 28-29 in Fort Smith. (Courtesy Photos)

FAQ Dinosaur Adventure WHAT -- A prehistoric adventure featuring life-sized animatronic dinosaurs, plus fossil searches, Jurassic Jeeps or dino scooters, themed obstacle courses, riding a favorite dinosaur and more. WHEN -- 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Oct. 28 & 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 29 WHERE -- Kay Rodgers Park, 4400 Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith COST -- $25 for guests ages 2 and older INFO -- dinosauradventure.com FYI -- Guests can expect the average adventure to last two to three hours. While intended for kids ages 2-6, organizers say that teens even get a kick out of meeting the life-sized animatronic reptiles and fossil searches. Little ones can go for Jurassic jeeps or dino scooters, themed obstacle courses or ride their favorite dinosaur during Dinosaur Adventure Oct. 28-29 in Fort Smith. (Courtesy Photos)



Print Headline: Dinosaurs Roar In To Fort Smith For Adventures Oct. 28-29

