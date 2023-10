Divorces granted in Crawford, Sebastian counties

The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian county clerks' offices Oct. 3-10.

CRAWFORD COUNTY

23-437. Rachel Smith v. Dustin Smith

23-472. Ronnette Haynes v. Jay Haynes

23-503. Piper Harvey v. Nick Harvey

SEBASTIAN COUNTY

22-258. Kong Her v. Ashley Stapel

22-655. Erhan Alkanat v. Trena Beckham

23-14. Cynthia Ridley v. Robert Ridley

23-189. Jerid Carter v. Kasi Carter

23-233. Monica Rayna Kleck v. Joseph Charles Kleck

23-444. Michelle Rogers v. Shawn Rogers

23-563. Angela C. Smith v. Christopher L. Stephenson

23-645. Alisha Buckner v. Samuel Buckner