Flowers shares her views on state, Pine Bluff issues





Arkansas State Rep. Vivian Flowers sat down for an exclusive interview with The Commercial's editor Byron Tate last week to discuss several topics during a new segment of "The Newsroom," including the congressional district split to dilute the minority vote, the Legislative session concerning the LEARNS Act, her views on charter schools and vouchers, the Pine Bluff School District and her stance on Go Forward Pine Bluff.

Flowers is serving her fifth term in the Arkansas House. She represents District 65, which includes a portion of Jefferson County and Arkansas County.

Flowers serves on the House Education and House Insurance & Commerce, Joint Energy, Joint Budget, and the Arkansas Legislative Council (ALC) committees. She is the vice chair of the ALC Policy Making Subcommittee. She currently serves as secretary for the National Black Caucus of State Legislators (NBCSL), and previously served as Region X Chair (2018-2020) as well as chair of the NBCSL COVID-19 Working Group (2020).

When it came to the LEARNS Act, Flowers said it was a long bill that was handed down at the last minute. She also said the components of the bill were consistent with what is happening in Florida, even sending small predominately white school districts in Arkansas into distress.

Flowers spoke on what she sees as the negative impact of the LEARNS Act and how it affects all school districts no matter the size or racial makeup.

"We won't go back into session to address this and to tinker with LEARNS until 2025," said Flowers, who said during the session, teachers, administrators, parents and students spoke against the bill. "Part of the problem was not only was this huge bill sort of dropped without a lot of time to dissect it and vet it but it sailed through the senate so quickly."

Flowers gave her take on stacking the courts with people to support vouchers and how an overwhelming number of people who have accessed the funds are people who were already sending their kids to private schools, basically taking public school dollars and supplementing or providing the tuition funding for private school students, which Flowers said is not "needs-based."

According to Flowers, all private schools and home schools are eligible and by the third year, there will be no cap on the number of students who can receive education support vouchers to attend private schools.

Flowers also gave her opinion on the decision not to elect the remaining Pine Bluff School Board members for five years, calling it "not democratic."

"It kind of flies in the face for what we said we want -- to have our school district back to be locally led and run and be accountable to the people," said Flowers.

On Go Forward, Flowers said she was never the person who said, "Pine Bluff did not need a tax," "Simmons Bank was evil," or that "Go Forward Pine Bluff didn't do anything."

"I wanted to support Go Forward, we need something," said Flowers. "I think that Tommy May, in particular, has been an incredible cheerleader and public servant in this area in many ways and that he still gets up every day and does things in Jefferson County for Jefferson County and for UAPB [that are] admirable but at the same time there is a way to do things and we are not in a time and environment where it's appropriate, where it's beneficial for one entity to commission meetings in the community by application by people signing nondisclosure agreements and then you come out with a book of ideas and say that the city should tax itself and then we set up an Urban Renewal Agency to allow for public private partnerships."

Flowers said from the initial startup, GFPB should have paid attention to education and public safety first. Those components coupled with accountability and public transparency as well as a much stronger partnership with UAPB would have secured her endorsement of the tax.

Accountability to Flowers means the city, Go Forward and Urban Renewal would say, "This is how we are going to make information available to the public as to how we spend this money."

Flowers also said she felt it was unfair for Pine Bluff Mayor Shirley Washington to have to take on such a huge responsibility.





"That's too much responsibility, too much authority for one entity when we have elected officials responsible for the purse strings of this city," said Flowers. "I talked about this before...because I knew, just working with the state, what could happen and knew we were going to need more than seven years."

Flowers said GFPB did not do as much as they said they were going to do the first seven years and they didn't do as much as they said they did when they were campaigning for the reauthorization of the tax in May, when voters turned down the Go Forward-sponsored tax votes.

"People are concerned and the way we can fix this is to come together and work together so we can address these issues," said Flowers.

"The taxes that are collected and the taxes that are spent for Go Forward should have been made available on line items, copies of receipts, and put all that on the internet so people can see where the tax money is going and feel good about how the money is being spent," said Flowers. "That's how you get people to support it and come back and say, yeah I'll vote for it again."



