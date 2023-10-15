Food pantry fundraiser is a success

Between 250 and 300 people showed up Thursday night to help put an exclamation point to the annual Neighbor to Neighbor fundraiser known as the Bingo Burger Bash.

The event, held at the Pine Bluff Country Club, featured gold, silver and bronze table sponsorships, a live auction that included collectible sports items and jewelry from Sissy's Log Cabin, a silent auction that was topped off by a Henri Linton painting, scads of bingo prizes and even more gift certificates as door prizes.

The casual affair, emceed by Matt Mosler, pastor of New Life Church, and Ben Trevino, store manager at the Sissy's Log Cabin location in Pine Bluff, is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the food pantry, which feeds and supports hundreds of the city's less fortunate.

The success of the event, as evidenced by the packed country club ballroom, seemed to overwhelm Neighbor to Neighbor leaders.

"It was wall-to-wall people," said Bill Fox, the pantry's board president. "They said they couldn't have gotten any more tables in there and they weren't lying, not one bit."

Fox said it was good to see not only older Pine Bluff residents in attendance but also some new faces.

"I was pleased to see people that I didn't know," Fox said. "There were a lot of younger people there, people who are stepping up to support the town."

All in all, Fox said he was happy to see such a big turnout.

"I think the city did a good job of supporting what is a very worthy organization that helps untold numbers of people," Fox said.

Pat Tate, executive director of the pantry, said the event would not have been such a success had it not been for a number of businesses – such as Ben E. Keith Foods, M.K. Distributors and Sissy's Log Cabin -- that came through with donations and the many people that helped the fundraiser with individual gifts.

"Mainly, I wanted this event to be fun," Tate said. "And from the comments I heard, it was. I spend a lot of my time applying for grants that are for specific needs that we have. But this event helps us with maintenance projects and paying our bills. I am forever grateful that the community supports us to this extent. We could not do all that we do without such grassroots assistance."

Tate emphasized that such assistance is especially important now because food costs have risen for Neighbor to Neighbor just as they have for everyone else, but that has not deterred the pantry from providing high quality assistance to clients.

"Despite overwhelming evidence that access to healthy food is critical to overall health, especially in children, many people in our community cannot afford to make those healthy choices," Tate said. "At Neighbor to Neighbor we not only provide free healthy lunches, but we also ensure that we provide fresh fruits and vegetables in our pantry bags. We promote healthy food preparation and monthly nutrition education classes through the Cooperative Extension Service. Our goal is to help in a lasting and meaningful way."

Neighbor to Neighbor provides a daily hot meal to all who come in the door, monthly food from its food pantry, free clothing and household goods from its Clothes Closet, and assistance with utility bills and medications, Tate said.

"Each month, Neighbor to Neighbor provides over 880 food sacks to more than 700 families," Tate said. "We also serve more than 1,500 hot, healthy lunches each month, and help hundreds of people with overdue bills every year."

Artist Henri Linton's painting, one of many silent auction items, gets some attention at the Neighbor to Neighbor event on Thursday night. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)



Matt Mosler, (left) pastor at New Life Church, and Ben Trevino, manager of the Sissy's Log Cabin store in Pine Bluff, handle the live auction and bingo duties Thursday night at Neighbor to Neighbor's Bingo Burger Bash fundraiser at the Pine Bluff Country Club. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)



Jonnye Crabb (from left), Bob Hart and Bea Cheesman keep a close eye on their bingo cards in hope of winning one of the big prizes at the Bingo Burger Bash. (Pine Bluff Commercial/Byron Tate)

