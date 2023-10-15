Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists. Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Here are recent reports:

FOOD HUT mobile, 1501 Dancing Rabbit. Date of inspection Oct. 6. Observation: Walls and floors are soiled in mobile unit. Corrective Action: Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

CHEF LEE, 502 MALLARD LOOP. Date of inspection into complaint Oct. 6. No violations pertaining to complaint.

BROOKLYN'S CHILDCARE CENTER, 1201 University Dr ive. Date of inspection Oct. 5. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed no paper towels at hand washing sink. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation, toilet and warewashing areas. Paper towels were placed at hand washing sink during time of inspection.

STRACHOTA SENIOR CITIZEN CENTER, 801 E. Eighth Ave. Date of inspection Oct. 6. Observed a pan being stored in the handwashing sink during the inspection. A handwashing sink shall be maintained so that it is accessible at all times for employee use, and do not use for purposes other than handwashing. Pan was removed and the sink was rinsed out during the inspection. Food is prepared at AAASEA (Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Arkansas) Central Kitchen.

NEW CHINA TOWN, 2801 Olive St., 9-A. Date of inspection Oct. 9. Observed raw pork being stored above onions. Separate raw animal foods during storage, preparation, holding, and display from ready-to-eat food. Raw pork was moved to the raw meat section during the inspection. The front door was opened during the inspection. All outer openings of a food establishment should be protected against the entry of insects and rodents. Observed boxes and containers of food in the walk in cooler, walk in freezer, and the dry storage area being stored directly on the floor. Food shall be protected from contamination by storing in a clean dry location where it is not exposed to splash, dust, or other contamination and at least 6 inches above the floor. Fryers and grill area is visibly soiled. Nonfood contact surfaces shall be kept free of an accumulation of dust, dirt, food residue, and other debris. Observed cardboard boxes lining the floor of the walk in cooler. Absorbent materials should not be used to line the floors. Observed floors throughout establishment, especially under shelving and cooking equipment in the kitchen area and in the dry storage area, to be unclean. Clean the physical facilities as often as necessary to keep them clean.

UNIQUE CAKES BY MISS MARGARET, 214 W. Barraque St. Date of follow-up inspection Oct. 11. No violations reported.

HARDIN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL - SFE LLC. 700 Schoolwood Drive, Redfield. Observed a employee drinking without a lid and straw. A closed BEVERAGE container if the container shall be handled to prevent contamination of: (1) The EMPLOYEE'S hands; (2) The container; and (3) Exposed FOOD; clean EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, and LINENS; and unwrapped SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES. Drink was discarded during time of inspection. Observed a box of mayonnaise stored on floor. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be compliance with established regulations. Corrected during time of inspection.