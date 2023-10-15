FYI Calendar: Author of Bass Reeves Trilogy speaks Oct. 22 at Fayetteville Library

Oct. 15 (Sunday)

Sunday Music -- With Zane Jeffrey, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

True Lit -- Self-Publishing Panel Discussion, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Van Cliburn Concert -- Vadym Kholodenko, 3 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 16 (Monday)

True Lit -- "Exploring the Mysteries of Self Through Metaphor" with Suzanne Underwood Rhodes, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Oct. 17 (Tuesday)

Curator Talk -- Wounded Knee 1973 with Dave Kennedy, noon, U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission. usmmuseum.org.

Bingo for Books -- 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

True Lit -- An Evening With Neal Shusterman, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 18 (Wednesday)

True Lit -- Story Time With Ashley Franklin, 10:3o a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

True Lit -- Narrative Fundamentals with Daniel José Older, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Walking Dead Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Oct. 19 (Thursday)

Book Lovers' Club -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Gallery Talk -- "Annie Leibovitz at Work," 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition tickets. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Thrilling Tales of the Bachman-Wilson House, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Open Mic Night -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey's Cafe, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

True Lit -- Distinguished Reader Ladee Hubbard, 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 20 (Friday)

Frontier Marshals Training Academy -- 9-11 a.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. $30; grades K-6. usmmuseum.org.

Perennials That Pack a Punch -- With the Fianna Hills Garden Club, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Comedy With Andy Woodhull -- 7:30 p.m., Starr Theatre at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $21-$31. waltonartscenter.org.

Oct. 21 (Saturday)

Fiber Fest -- With exhibits, workshops, demonstrations and more, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 21-22, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Curator Talk -- Wounded Knee 1973 with Dave Kennedy, 10 a.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission. usmmuseum.org.

Books & Blooms -- With Annie's Garden Blooms, 10 a.m.-noon, Bookish in the Bakery District in Fort Smith. bookishfs.com.

Investigation Station -- 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission. usmmuseum.org.

Cemeterrariums -- A craft for teens and adults, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Oct. 22 (Sunday)

True Lit -- Author Talk with Sidney Thompson, author of the Bass Reeves Trilogy, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam -- A fourth Friday music night, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com