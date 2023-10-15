FYI Calendar: True Lit continues at FPL with Neal Shusterman, Suzanne Underwood Rhodes, more

Oct. 15 (Sunday)

Vintage Market Days -- An upscale, vintage-inspired market, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Benton County Fairgrounds in Bentonville. $5-$10. vintagemarketdays.com.

"Communion" -- A solo exhibit by artist Carol Dickie, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 15 and again Oct. 20-22, Beaver Lake office of Century 21, 324 Mundell Road, Eureka Springs. Free. caroldickiefineart.com.

Sunday Music -- With Zane Jeffrey, 1 p.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

True Lit -- Self-Publishing Panel Discussion, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Johnny Cash: The Official Concert Experience -- 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $35-$69. waltonartscenter.org.

Van Cliburn Concert -- Vadym Kholodenko, 3 p.m., Great Hall at Crystal Bridges Museum. $45. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Oct. 16 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Stitch Together -- 1 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Books on Main Book Club -- "A Nearly Normal Family" by M.T. Edvardsson, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

True Lit -- "Exploring the Mysteries of Self Through Metaphor" with Suzanne Underwood Rhodes, 5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. Wait list at faylib.org.

Oct. 17 (Tuesday)

Curator Talk -- Wounded Knee 1973 with Dave Kennedy, noon, U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission. usmmuseum.org.

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club -- "Shutter" by Ramona Emerson, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Bingo for Books -- 6 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

True Lit -- An Evening With Neal Shusterman, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Oct. 18 (Wednesday)

PEO Book Club -- 10 a.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Between Friends -- Coffee and conversations with book lovers, 10 a.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Gentle Flow -- With Trailside Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

True Lit -- Story Time With Ashley Franklin, 10:3o a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Drop-In Tour: 3 in 30 -- 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday & Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Brainteasers -- 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Mystery Book Club -- 4 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Adult Speaker Series -- With Sean Fitzgibbon, author of "What Follows Is True: Crescent Hotel," 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

True Lit -- Narrative Fundamentals with Daniel José Older, 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Adult Arts & Crafts -- Halloween cards, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Walking Dead Trivia -- 6:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Oct. 19 (Thursday)

Motion Is Lotion -- Movement that soothes, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Book Lovers' Club -- 10 a.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Artist Demo -- With Stephanie Yates, 11:30 a.m., Terra Studios in Durham. Free. usingart.org.

We're Hooked -- A crafting club, 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Gallery Talk -- "Annie Leibovitz at Work," 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free with exhibition tickets. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Thrilling Tales of the Bachman-Wilson House, 5 & 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Open Mic Night -- 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dewey's Cafe, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Global Snacks -- A snack tasting experience from around the world, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

True Lit -- Distinguished Reader Ladee Hubbard, 7 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Zombies Vs. Ghosts: Senior Year Showdown" -- 7 p.m. Oct. 19-20, 2 & 7 p.m. Oct. 21, 2 p.m. Oct. 22, Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville. $10-$12. artslivetheatre.com.

Oct. 20 (Friday)

Frontier Marshals Training Academy -- 9-11 a.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. $30; grades K-6. usmmuseum.org.

Midday Heartfulness Meditation -- Noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Art Trail Tour -- Sculpture & Nature, 1 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Perennials That Pack a Punch -- With the Fianna Hills Garden Club, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Miller Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Exhibition Tour -- "Architecture at Home," 2 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Cocktail & Create -- Drawing with Marlie Allgood, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Comedy With Andy Woodhull -- 7:30 p.m., Starr Theatre at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. $21-$31. waltonartscenter.org.

Oct. 21 (Saturday)

Fiber Fest -- With exhibits, workshops, demonstrations and more, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Oct. 21-22, Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

Maker Faire NWA -- 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Super Saturday -- Super Science Steve, 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Curator Talk -- Wounded Knee 1973 with Dave Kennedy, 10 a.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission. usmmuseum.org.

Books & Blooms -- With Annie's Garden Blooms, 10 a.m.-noon, Bookish in the Bakery District in Fort Smith. bookishfs.com.

Investigation Station -- 10:30 a.m., 1 p.m. & 3:30 p.m., U.S. Marshals Museum in Fort Smith. Free with museum admission. usmmuseum.org.

Discover the Grounds -- Invasive species, 11 a.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Bear State of Mind" -- Presented by Trike Theatre, 11 a.m., 2 p.m. & 6:30 p.m., Thaden School Performing Arts Center in Bentonville. $10-$15. triketheatre.org.

Cemeterrariums -- A craft for teens and adults, 1 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Drop-In Artmaking -- 1-4 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Local Author Story Time -- With Songju Ma Daemicke, 2 p.m., Rogers Public Library. Free. rogersar.libcal.com.

Oct. 22 (Sunday)

True Lit -- Author Talk with Sidney Thompson, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Squirrel Jam -- A fourth Friday music night, 5 p.m., Ozark Folkways in Winslow. Free. ozarkfolkways.org.

On Show

"Voices & Votes: Democracy in America" -- Through Oct. 20, Windgate Art Gallery at John Brown University in Siloam Springs. Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday & 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Free. arkansashumanitiescouncil.org.

"Our Art, Our Region, Our Time" -- With 94 artworks by regional artists, through Oct. 29, Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. Free. waltonartscenter.org.

"N.I. (Natural Intelligence) -- An installation by Amos Cochran inspired by pop-up ads and doom scrolling, through Nov. 12, The Tower at The Momentary in Bentonville. Free. themomentary.org.

"Dear Friend" -- A focus exhibition featuring a selection of artworks created by artist Leah Grant and local community members in 2022 as part of the museum's CB to You Mobile Art Lab program, through Nov. 27, Lower Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Harold Keller: Portals" -- A collection of works by former UAFS art professor Harold Keller, through Dec. 16, UAFS Gallery of Art and Design, 535 N. Waldron Road in Fort Smith. Free. uafs.edu/gallery.

On Show -- A celebration of Hispanic art, culture and history, the newest exhibition in the Fort Smith Museum of History's Boyd Gallery features artworks by Isaac Helguera from Mexico and Madjer Linares from El Salvado, through Dec. 31, Fort Smith Museum of History, 320 Rogers Ave. $4-$8. 783-7841, fortsmithmuseum.com.

"Seeing One Another" -- "New Views on the Alfred Stieglitz Collection," through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Toys Well Played" -- 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, through Jan. 13, Rogers Historical Museum, 313 S. Second St. in Rogers. Free. rogershistoricalmuseum.org or 621-1154.

"Annie Leibovitz at Work" -- Iconic and new work by the photographer of the famous, through Jan. 29, 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"HUMAN ONE" -- A unique kinetic sculpture by digital artist Mike Winkelmann, better known as Beeple, through January 2024, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five prototypes for homes intended to spark a dialogue about contemporary housing, through March 6, 2024, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Takaezu & Tawney" -- "An Artist Is a Poet" exhibition, through March 25, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"Trace Me Back" -- An experiential installation by Marie Bannerot McInerney, through April 22, Contemporary Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

Public Art — Artwork by Shelley Mouber printed on ACM aluminum composite material is on show now at the Centennial Pedestrian Plaza next to Railyard in downtown Rogers. (Courtesy Photos)



