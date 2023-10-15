Guidance and stories at the center of annual Fayetteville Film Festival

Tenacity was the ongoing theme for this year's Fayetteville Film Festival. The theme appeared in several of the films shown over the three-day festival, but the incredible amount of work to bring filmmaking to the Natural State and keep it here was at the heart of the festival's panel discussions and educational outreach.

The film festival opened on Thursday evening with a happy hour mixer and local short film screenings from Northwest Arkansas-based filmmakers including Raelyn Munneke, Russell Leigh Sharman, and Mike Day. On Friday, Pitch Workshops tailored to help young filmmakers learn how to propose film projects began early in the day, followed by a free Grip Truck event that allowed people a glimpse at the equipment used in making films. Local author LaDonna Humphrey's documentary, "Uneven Ground," about the unsolved murder of Melissa White, screened in the Pryor Center while student films played at the Global Campus Theatre across the street.

Humphrey joined the Women in Film Panel hosted by Bentonville-based documentation Brooke Beirhaus with "Dirt" filmmaker Jennifer Gibson and Emily Railsback, professor and owner of Burnt Sugar Productions. Railsback's film, "American Parent" screened during the festival. From out of state, Vivian Kerr who screened her film "Scrap" at the festival, and Jennica Schwartzman, a filmmaker who has shot three films in Arkansas, also joined the panel.

The filmmakers discussed how they find funding for film projects and crew to make their films; how they judge success in the film industry; and how newcomers can connect with people for a spot working on a film. The panelists also offered advice on how to communicate effectively while working on a project. Schwartzman suggested asking the top three people heading up a project what they all want, and then for everyone to work toward that goal, "to avoid existential hurt for 15 years after the movie." She also shared a personal story of moving forward after having a project fall through. Feature film and music video screenings followed the panel.

It was a busy weekend for filmmakers in Arkansas this weekend, especially on Saturday, Academy Award nominee Michael Shannon ("Boardwalk Empire") brought his directorial debut, "Eric LaRue," to Little Rock for Filmland which features a week of workshops and screenings by Arkansas Cinema Society.

Meanwhile in Fayetteville, the Pryor Center was filled with more new filmmakers who were learning how to effectively pitch a film project from Christopher Barkley and Nicholas Buggs of the "Make It" podcast. While film shorts played at the Global Campus, documentary blocks happened in the Pryor Center.

Films were submitted to the festival from all over the world including music videos from Russia and Australia, feature films made in Los Angeles and assorted places throughout the country, and a documentary made in Guatemala, but many of the films focused on Arkansas stories.

Andrea Allen of Northwest Arkansas's Onyx Coffee Lab was the subject of the documentary short, "Road To Milan," which later won Best Documentary Short in the evening's award ceremony, and was one of the many localized stories on the screen. Later that day, nearly every seat in the Pryor Center was filled for "The Arkansas Accent Project," which examines the phonetic patterns in the Arkansas dialect. Eureka Springs artist Zeek Taylor is featured in the film alongside other native Arkansans.

Screening with the documentary on the Arkansas drawl was "A Safe Place To Sleep" which also focused on issues facing Arkansas renters. Directed and produced by local photographer Stephen Ironside and attorney Stephen Coger, the film takes an unflinching deep dive into the issues facing Arkansas's poorest renters.

Over at the Global Campus Theater Arkansas Film Commissioner Christopher Crane was part of the Making It Work panel with other professionals in the film industry including Blake and Kerri Elder of Rockhill Studios, video producer Zak Heald, director Marc Crandall, Mark Landon of Fayetteville's ArtsLive Theater who also runs a casting agency and Dan Robinson of Fayetteville Public Television and New Harvest Productions, among other filmmakers.

Across the street, a mixer and awards ceremony was held for Micheaux Award and Film Lab. The awards are named in honor of Oscar Micheaux, who is considered a founding father of Black cinema in America. The inaugural Micheaux Award ceremony took place at 5:30 p.m. at the Pryor Center in conjunction with the Fayetteville Film Festival. Nine Micheaux Award recipients from around the state were recognized for their creative projects.

Applications are open for the 2024 Micheaux awards and will be accepted until Nov. 15. Recipients will be announced on March 1.

The annual Pitch Prize, which gives $2,000 to a filmmaker to make a film in Arkansas and have it ready to premiere at the 2024 Fayetteville Film Festival, was awarded to Diana Campos. She pitched her film "Poultry" about the working conditions facing "chicken catchers" at poultry plants during a rapid-fire Pitch Prize competition in the Pryor Center. Campos is a graduate of NYU's Film/TV and Cinema Studies and a Northwest Arkansas native.

Jules Taylor, who won the prize last year, screened her film "In A World Full of Loneliness," ahead of the the annual awards ceremony that closed the Fayetteville Film Festival. The cast of Taylor's short film attended the first public screening of the project with the enthusiastic local director and entertainer.

Jason Suel, secretary for the Fayetteville Film Festival and local media celebrity, hosted the awards ceremony at the end of the night with marketing director and actress Na'Tosha Devon, and the evening's festivities ended with photos on "the red carpet" and an after-party in the Pryor Center.

Find our more about the Fayetteville Film Festival and the Micheaux Awards at fayettevillefilmfest.org.

Volunteers and members of the Fayetteville Film Festival Board smile for a photo after Saturday evenings awards ceremony that closed the 15 year of the festival. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Monica Hooper)

