Halloween comes Oct. 31, but spooky fun happens all month long

TRICK OR TREAT

The Baptist Health Trunk or Treat will be 5-7 p.m. (or until the candy runs out) Oct. 26 at the Baptist Health Northwest employee parking lot at the corner of Towson Avenue and G Street in Fort Smith.

Literacy Council Trunk or Treat starts at 5 p.m. Oct. 27 with games, activities, a costume contest and trick or treating at Literacy Council of Western Arkansas, 300 S. 11th St. in Fort Smith.

Bring your own treat bag to Treat Street from noon to 2 p.m. Oct. 28 at Bella Vista Public Library, 11 Dickens Place, for carnival games, Granny Boo story time, face painting, chalk art, a craft station, pumpkin coloring, a selfie photo booth and more in the library's garden and Community Room. Participants will receive a "Treat Street Passport" when they arrive, which will be stamped as they visit the activity stations. When the passport is filled, the participant will be given a small goodie bag, while supplies last. Free.

Benton County Sheriff's Office hosts Trunk or Treat at the Benton County Fairgrounds from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 28. Admission is a donation for the Northwest Arkansas Children's Shelter. Requested items include toilet paper, Kleenex, juice boxes, and individual serving-size snack items (chips, cookies, crackers, applesauce, and fruit cups). The Costumes Candy and Cops Carnival will have games, activities and candy.

Candy, touch-a-truck, carnival games, a costume contest, and the infamous pumpkin drop are on the agenda for Springdale Halloween Fest 2023 in Shiloh Square from 3-6 p.m. Oct. 28.

The Safety Spooktacular Trunk or Treat Event hosted by the NWA Trauma Regional Advisory Council is from 2-5 p.m. Oct. 28 at Arvest Ballpark in Springdale. The event will have candy, bounce houses, face painting, music, fire trucks, police cars and helicopters.

Be(A)ware Allergy-Friendly Halloween Extravaganza will be from 10 a.m. to noon Oct. 28 at the Fayetteville Public Library with various allergy-friendly trick-or-treat stations, games, bounce houses and a special Halloween performance by the University of Arkansas Flute Ensemble. faylib.org.

Trick or Trot Fall Festival with music, games, food, prizes and vendors will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 28 at The Bakery District in Fort Smith. Free.

Ride, roll and stroll in historic downtown Fort Smith for the Downtown Fort Smith Witches Ride at 4 p.m. Oct. 29. Goblins and warlocks will be handing out candy along the route. facebook.com/fswitchesride.

Trick-or-Treat on the Trail, a Halloween-costumed celebration in Fayetteville's Lower Ramble, will from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 31. Kids are invited to dress up for trick or treating at booths along the trail.

Pick up a trick-or-treat bag and map from the Rogers Historical Museum booth in Railyard Park between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Oct. 31 for the Goblin Candy Crawl around downtown businesses in Rogers. More information at rogershistoricalmuseum.org/events.

HAUNTS & ARTS

Halloween Card Creation for adults is from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 18 at Bentonville Public Library. All supplies provided; adults only. Halloween Spell Books for adults is 6 p.m. Oct. 25. Registration is required through the library's website.

Cane Hill After Dark from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 will feature an investigation into the spooky side of the Ozarks with Northwest Arkansas writer and folklorist Brandon Weston, who will share tales of Ozark monsters, ghosts and witches. Tickets are $5 and free to Historic Cane Hill members. Information at https://historiccanehillar.org/cane-hill-after-dark-2023/

Arts Live Theatre's original production, "A Boo-tiful Zombie High School Reunion" will be on stage at 7 p.m. Oct. 19 and 20; 2 and 7 p.m. Oct. 21; and 2 p.m. Oct. 22 at Arts Live Theatre in Fayetteville. Tickets to the show are $12 for adults and $10 for students. artslivetheatre.com.

The second annual Halloween Dog Costume Contest To Support The Big Cats happens from 1-4 p.m. Oct. 21 at Bentonville Brewing Company in Bentonville. The event is hosted by Turpentine Creek Wildlife Refuge.

Laser engrave pumpkins from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Fayetteville Public Library. Participants should bring a pumpkin with a diameter no larger than 10 inches and a flash drive with the image they would like to engrave. More information and RSVP at https://www.faylib.org/event/9176147.

Teen Action Support Center hosts a masquerade-themed Halloween Party at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 27 starting at The Hub in Benton County. The best mask wins an awesome prize. There will be games, food, drinks, prizes, music and more. RSVP and get more information at tascnwa.org.

The annual Eureka Springs Zombie Crawl Parade starts at 6 p.m. Oct. 28, but festivities abound beginning at noon with spooky music, "Thriller" dance lessons, zombie make-up stations, raffles, a Macabre Market and more. Information at eurekaspringszombiecrawl.com.

Murder & Mayhem 2023 continues Oct. 19 and 26 with a haunted hayride, drinks, appetizers, dinner, dessert and then a stroll through Fort Smith's Historic District to hear spooky local legends. The evening winds down at The Clayton House with ghost stories around the fire pit with s'mores and cordials. Tickets are $125 at Eventbrite. More information at claytonhouse.org.

The Wellnest Shop in Rogers hosts "Swap Don't Shop" for gently used Halloween costumes during shop hours through Oct. 29 at 2301 W. Walnut St., Suite 23. Check out facebook.com/wellnest.shop for more details on what costumes are accepted.

Monster Mash-Up at Mount Sequoyah starts at 8 p.m. Oct. 31 in front of the Haunted Oaks Building. There will be performances by ghouls, zombies, ghosts and other frightful characters. The audience is invited to sing Halloween carols (spooky lyrics provided). Costumes and camp chairs are encouraged for this family-friendly event. The Oaks is just to the left of the dining hall at the top of Assembly Drive.

The Scarecrow Showdown is on display until Oct 31 at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks. Special "Sip and Stroll" events are planned Oct. 24 and Oct. 31 at bgozarks.org.

Nightmare on Block Street continues through Oct. 31 with a special Halloween-themed menu and horror-themed pinball machines at Pinpoint, 23 North Block Ave. in Fayetteville. nightmareonblockstreet.com.

The second annual Elk River Haunted Float is every Friday and Saturday in October with multiple haunted cabins, a frighteningly fun bus ride, short haunted float and a haunted hayride. Information at theelkriverhauntedfloat.com.

A community Pumpkin Pageant will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Lower Ramble. Residents are invited to bring carved jack-o-lanterns to build a collaborative community display of pumpkin artistry. Afterwards, the city will collect the pumpkins for composting.

PUMPKINS & MAZES

McGarrah Farms Rivercrest Orchard hosts the annual Fall on the Farm with a corn maze, pumpkin patch, sunflower fields, apple blasters, zip lines, hayrides, a fall ball zone, barn chute slides, trains, pillow bounces, and even a ropes course. Hours are 2-8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2991 Dead Horse Mountain Road in Fayetteville. Admission information is at rivercrestorchard.ticketspice.com/fall-on-the-farm.

Reagan Family Farm in south Fayetteville has pumpkins for sale from 4-6 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The farm is located on 15th Street across from the Hiland Dairy plant.

Farmland Adventures offers a giant corn maze, pony rides, a pick-your-own pumpkin patch and more on Friday from 4 to 9:30 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at 5355 Parsons Road in Springdale. Information at farmlandadventures.com.

Vanzant Fruit Farm has a pumpkin patch, mums and other seasonal goodies for sale in the market at 3705 Arkansas 264 East in Lowell. Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Saturday through Halloween.

McGarrah Farms is open through Oct. 31 with a hayride, mule train, corn maze, bounce pads, ziplines, hay pyramids, picnic area and more. Admission is $12 per person (children younger than 2 free). Pumpkins and mums are sold separately. Open from 1-6 p.m. Monday to Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. https://www.mcgarrahfarms.com/pumpkin-patch.

Send your Halloween and fall events to Monica Hooper at mhooper@nwaonline.com.

Faye Rucker, 2, checks out a small pumpkin Sunday Oct. 1, 2023 at Reagan Family Farm in Fayetteville. The farm, located in south Fayetteville, has more than twenty varieties of pumpkins for sale until Halloween or the pumpkins run out. They are open Thursday through Sunday. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)



Larra Rucker ((CQ)) pulls her daughter Faye, 2, and a selection of pumpkins Sunday Oct. 1, 2023 through the pumpkin patch at Reagan Family Farm in Fayetteville. The farm, located in south Fayetteville, has more than twenty varieties of pumpkins for sale until Halloween or the pumpkins run out. They are open Thursday through Sunday and also have gourds, straw bales and mums for sale. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for today's photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/J.T. Wampler)



Farmland Adventures offers a giant corn maze, pony rides, a pick-your-own pumpkin patch and more on Friday from 4 to 9:30 p.m. and from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday at 5355 Parsons Road in Springdale. Information at farmlandadventures.com. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Charlie Kaijo)



