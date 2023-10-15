High housing costs leaving Northwest Arkansans with less money for food, nonprofit groups say

Samaritan Community Center of Rogers saw a 30% increase in the number of new families coming through its doors compared to this time...
High housing costs leaving Northwest Arkansans with less money for food, nonprofit groups sayHigh cost of housing among reasons, providers say by Doug Thompson | Today at 1:00 a.m.
Alyssa Brasuell (from left) works Thursday alongside Melissa Hoeldtke and Brynne Larson to assemble meals while volunteering in the cafe inside the Samaritan Community Center in Rogers. The center has experienced an increase in the need for food assistance within the population it serves. Visit nwaonline.com/photo for todays photo gallery. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)
