Patrick Hemingway, 37, a former Glastonbury, Conn., police officer, is suspected of being a serial burglar, targeting safes and cash registers at businesses in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to a newly unsealed warrant.

Kareem Welton, 43, pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the death of a Philadelphia steakhouse chef, attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault and robbery of a motor vehicle in a 2021 rampage.

Kevin Luibrand, a lawyer for the family of a man who doused himself with hand sanitizer and then caught on fire when an officer shot a stun gun at him, said the man's father was upset by the state attorney general's office's conclusion that prosecutors couldn't prove crimes were committed by the officer.

John Jenkins, president of the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, will leave his post at the end of the academic year and said in a news release serving the institution "as a Holy Cross priest, has been both a privilege and a calling."

Steven Baker, 43, of Holly Hill, S.C., who was previously convicted of smuggling protected turtles, faces 15 new felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, as Bibb County, Ga., deputies say his mother told them she had been unable to get her son to retrieve them from a pile of trash for two months.

Carl Ruderman, 82, former chair and chief executive officer of 1 Global Capital LLC, faces up to five years in federal prison and forfeiture of more than $250 million, after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit securities fraud for misleading investors in another of his companies.

Jeff Stebbins, a spokesperson for Grand Canyon National Park, said the love locks patrons leave on a fence at the park are "effectively vandalizing and littering and ultimately damaging public lands."

John Hanks, manager of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries large carnivore program, said due to a resurgence in the state's black bear population, Louisiana "can certainly have a conservative harvest in limited areas."

Craig Piper, vice president of city zoos for the Wildlife Conservation Society, said the Prospect Park Zoo in Brooklyn is being repaired and officials "will continue to assess when we will reopen to the public."