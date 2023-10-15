Irish wallop Williams, hand Trojans first loss

SOUTH BEND -- Xavier Watts intercepted Caleb Williams twice and returned a fumble for a touchdown as No. 21 Notre Dame harassed the Heisman Trophy winner and handed No. 10 Southern California its first loss in a 48-20 victory on Saturday night.

Having lost twice in the three games, the Fighting Irish (6-2) bounced back against their longtime rivals in a big way. Watts had two of Notre Dame's three first-half picks against Williams and then a 15-yard scoop-and-score with 3:27 left to add an exclamation point.

Benjamin Morrison had Notre Dame's other interception of the half, leading to Audric Estime's 1-yard plunge that put Notre Dame ahead 24-3. A week after wiping out a 17-point deficit to beat Arizona in overtime, the Trojans (6-1) had no such comeback in them.

Williams had only been intercepted once, but he was sacked four times by the Fighting Irish and finished with 199 yards passing and a touchdown.

Averaging 51.8 points per game, the Trojans ended up with five turnovers and were limited to 92 yards rushing. The Fighting Irish racked up 11 tackles for loss.

Williams pulled USC within 31-20 with a 7-yard touchdown pass to Brenden Rice with 9:04 left in the fourth quarter.

Seconds later, the Notre Dame lead bounced back to 18 points when Jadarian Price returned the ensuing kickoff 99 yards for a score.

No. 2 MICHIGAN 52, INDIANA 7

ANN ARBOR, Mich. -- J.J. McCarthy threw a tiebreaking, 2-yard touchdown pass to Roman Wilson late in the first half and Michigan pulled away to pummel Indiana.

The Wolverines (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) started slow, punting after losing 8 yards on their first two possessions and giving up the game's first touchdown. They closed strong, scoring 52 straight points.

The Hoosiers (2-4, 0-3) took a 7-0 late in the first quarter when Brendan Sorsby threw a lateral out wide to former quarterback Donaven McCulley and the receiver heaved a 44-yard pass to Jaylin Lucas, who was wide open against a defense that was fooled by the trick play.

No. 3 OHIO STATE 41, PURDUE 7

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Kyle McCord threw three touchdown passes and Dallan Hayden rushed for 76 yards and a touchdown in relief of an injury depleted running back room, helping Ohio State rout Purdue.

The Buckeyes (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) won their first road game in the series since 2013 and earned their second victory at Ross-Ade Stadium since 2007.

Purdue (2-4, 1-3) has lost two straight and four of five, this one against a severely short-handed Ohio State offense.

No. 6 PENN STATE 63, UMASS 0

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- Drew Allar threw for three touchdowns and ran for another to lead Penn State past UMass.

Theo Johnson caught two touchdowns, Tyler Warren, Kaytron Allen, Trey Potts and Beau Pribula scored and Daequan Hardy returned two punts for touchdowns to lead the Nittany Lions to their 11th-straight win dating to last season.

Coming off a bye week, and with next week's trip to No. 3 Ohio State looming, Penn State (6-0, 3-0 Big Ten) recovered from a sloppy start in a cold downpour at Beaver Stadium.

NO. 12 NORTH CAROLINA 41, NO. 25 MIAMI 31

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Devontez "Tez" Walker snagged three of Drake Maye's four touchdown passes and No. 12 North Carolina took over after halftime to beat No. 25 Miami on Saturday night.

Walker had 132 yards on his six catches in his first start for the Tar Heels (6-0, 3-0 ACC), with that start having been delayed after a long eligibility fight with the NCAA.

Maye threw for 273 yards and overcame early pressure from Miami's defensive front. The Tar Heels trailed 17-14 at the break after a penalty-filled half, but ran off 24 straight points in the third quarter to push ahead for good. It all helped UNC extend what has been the program's best start in 26 years.

PITTSBURGH 38, No. 14 LOUISVILLE 21

PITTSBURGH -- Christian Veilleux threw for 200 yards and two touchdowns in his first career start as Pittsburgh upset Louisville.

The Cardinals (6-1, 3-1 ACC) stumbled a week after an impressive victory over Notre Dame. Louisville turned it over three times while playing most of the game without star running back Jawhar Jordan, who missed all but a handful of plays with an injury.

C'Bo Flemister ran for two scores for Pitt (2-4, 1-2), which snapped a four-game losing streak by returning to a formula that has worked so well for the program during Coach Pat Narduzzi's nine seasons.

NO. 15 OREGON STATE 36, NO. 18 UCLA 24

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Defensive back Ryan Cooper Jr. returned an interception 67 yards for a touchdown late in the first half and No. 15 Oregon State overcame No. 18 UCLA's stalwart defense and held on for a victory on Saturday night.

DJ Uiagalelei went 14 for 24 and threw for 266 yards and 2 touchdowns, and Atticus Sappington kicked three field goals for the Beavers (6-1, 3-1 Pac-12). Jack Velling caught 3 passes for 83 yards and 2 scores.

UCLA (4-2, 1-2) attempted to rally in the fourth quarter. Carson Steele's 7-yard touchdown run cut the deficit to 36-24.

No. 16 UTAH 34, CALIFORNIA 14

SALT LAKE CITY -- Sione Vaki ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns and Ja'Quinden Jackson rushed for 94 yards and a score to lead Utah past California.

Bryson Barnes threw for 128 yards and ran for 50 more and a touchdown for the Utes (5-1, 2-1 Pac-12).

Vaki, who also is Utah's starting strong safety, averaged 10.5 yards per carry as the Utes amassed a season-high 317 rushing yards. Fernando Mendoza threw for 149 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start for Cal (3-4, 1-2).

No. 17 DUKE 24, NORTH CAROLINA STATE 3

DURHAM, N.C. -- Henry Belin IV threw two touchdown passes in his first career start and Duke benefitted from a dominant defensive performance to beat North Carolina State.

The Blue Devils (5-1, 2-0 ACC) limited N.C. State (4-3, 1-2) to 301 yards of total offense.

Duke's Jordan Waters rushed for 123 yards on 13 carries, the highlight an 83-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

Belin, who was filling in for injured Riley Leonard, completed 4 of 12 passes for 107 yards with an interception.

ARIZONA 44, No. 19 WASHINGTON STATE 6

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Noah Fifita threw for 342 yards, Jonah Coleman had 168 yards and three rushing touchdowns and Arizona forced three turnovers to rout Washington State.

The Wildcats (4-3, 2-2 Pac-12) scored 44 straight points to break through in a big way after nearly upsetting top-10 teams the last two weeks.

OKLAHOMA STATE 39, No. 23 KANSAS 32

STILLWATER, Okla. -- Ollie Gordon II gained 284 yards from scrimmage and scored two touchdowns to help Oklahoma State defeat Kansas.

Gordon ran for a career-high 168 yards and caught six passes for a career-best 116. He became the first Oklahoma State player since Gerald Hudson in 1989 to have at least 100 yards rushing and receiving in a game.

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams throws a pass during the first half an NCAA college football game against Notre Dame, Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)



Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman points to the field during the first half an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)



Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman (10) signals at the line of scrimmage during the first half an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)



Notre Dame running back Audric Estime (7) dives into the end zone during the first half an NCAA college football game against Southern California Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023, in South Bend, Ind. (AP Photo/Michael Caterina)

