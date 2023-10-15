Jackson spurs ATU past the Boll Weevils

RUSSELLVILLE -- Arkansas Tech University ended a five-game skid in its long series with the University of Arkansas at Monticello, but more importantly extended its winning streak to three with the help of a big third quarter.

Tech outscored UAM 17-0, with 14 of those points coming after halftime, and went on to a 24-10 victory Saturday at Simmons Bank Field at Thone Stadium. The loss is the Boll Weevils' fifth in a row.

White Hall graduate Jordan Jackson caught 4 passes for 100 yards and a touchdown for Tech. His 47-yard reception in the second quarter opened up the scoring.

The Wonder Boys (3-4 overall and Great American) scored on two short runs in the third quarter. Austin Hosier ended the first half with a 33-yard field goal that gave them a 10-3 lead.

Zachary Grisotti converted a 23-yard field goal with 2:43 left in the second quarter to put UAM on the board. The Weevils (2-5) did not score again until Arlie Lee cashed in a 2-yard run with 6:54 left in the game.

Tech scored on four straight drives between the 10:10 mark of the second quarter and 8:48 point of the third. Three of the drives went for touchdowns and one was set up by an interception.

Buddy Taylor completed 17 of 30 passes for 278 yards. Lee caught 5 passes for 94 passes, and Isaiah Cross had 6 receptions for 74 yards. Trysten Smith rushed 10 times for 42 yards.

Taye Gatewood, a transfer from East Central (Oklahoma) University, completed 13 of 22 passes for 149 yards to lead Tech.

UAM must win its final four games to salvage its first winning regular season since 2018. The Weevils will host Henderson State University at 2 p.m. next Saturday in a pink-out game.