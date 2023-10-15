Lawsuit against union bad sign, say advocates

Only weeks ago, the dockworkers union was riding high as its members voted to approve a new six-year contract, ensuring peace at the ports of Los Angeles, Long Beach and 27 other West Coast harbors.

Now, the union has landed in bankruptcy protection as it figures out how to pay a hefty court judgment involving accusations of slowdowns and other labor actions during a 2011 dispute -- the same kind of tactics employed during the recent contentious contract negotiation.

Labor experts are concerned that a serious precedent is being set.

"We intend to use the Chapter 11 process to implement a plan that will bring this matter to resolution and ensure that our Union continues to do its important work for our members and the community," said Willie Adams, president of the 40,000-member International Longshore and Warehouse Union, in a news release.

The union said it will continue to operate as usual but can no longer afford to defend itself in the lawsuit brought by a former shipping terminal operator at the Port of Portland, Ore.

The company, ICTSI Oregon Inc., which is based in the Philippines, could not be reached for comment.

In a statement emailed to Reuters, the terminal operator said that the bankruptcy filing was the union's "latest maneuver to avoid accountability."