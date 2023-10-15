It's authoritarianism

It is interesting to note our governor toeing the authoritarian line--having had a good mentor when White House press secretary--thus one might presume also that the lady and her staff have been reading the history of extreme right-wing administrations in enacting some recent State legislation.

In the wake of the Reichstag fire, Hitler's administration filed a decree--Reichstagbrandverordnung. Most prominent within this decree were the nullifying of most civil liberties and restricting severely the freedom of the press. Sound familiar?

Such restrictions are legislated by administrations that have something to hide, something about which they don't want the public to know.

Regarding the travels of Gov. Sarah Sanders and the purchase of that lectern, like every politician worldwide she forgets conveniently one thing. At federal, state or local level, governments do not generate their own money, not a penny. All of that comes from one source and one source only--the taxpayer!

Ms. Sanders' salary, the purchase of the State Police airplane? All funded by the taxpayer. Therefore, the taxpayer has a right to know on what their money is being spent, and who is spending it.

And Governor, remember, authoritarianism is but one goose-step away from fascism.

MICHAEL DRYHURST

Hot Springs Village

Not the right answer

The Arkansas librarians I know have high morals but they do not see themselves as censors, and neither do I.

Librarians are highly trained for their jobs, whereas some right-wing politicians seem to act like they know more about operating libraries than do librarians.

Yes, some librarians in Arkansas have been fired for not giving in to the right-wingers who obviously want library censorship. Others have quit out of frustration.

If parents don't want their children to read certain books, that is fine, but don't take them off the shelf so nobody can read them.

Some governors want history books rewritten so that slavery can appear to be good in certain ways. Americans only a few years ago criticized Russia for attempting to rewrite history, and now we are doing the same thing.

Most people, including me, seem to think our nation is going the wrong direction, but believe me, censorship and rewriting history is not the right answer.

VERNON McDANIEL

Ozark

On the lectern affair

Gov. Sarah Sanders' trip to Europe and purchase of a $19,000 lectern do not pass the smell test. The lectern was purchased from Beckett Events in Arlington, Va. The owner of Beckett Events, Virginia Beckett, was at Sarah's inauguration. The website of Beckett Events does not indicate that it sells lecterns. Did Virginia Beckett accompany Sanders to Europe or meet her there? Where did Beckett Events obtain the lectern and how much did it pay for it?

I spent about four hours pricing lecterns on the Internet with different companies. The most expensive one I found that looked like the one Sanders purchased was approximately $7,000. That is a difference of $12,000. Why was the price so inflated? Why did the state Republican Party reimburse the state for the lectern several months later and only after the purchase became public? Why didn't the state Republican Party purchase the lectern directly?

Sen. Jimmy Hickey is asking for a legislative audit. That is a start. The problem with Legislative Audit is credibility. I worked in state government finance for 40 years and experienced at least 30 audits. It seems Legislative Audit purposely loses its independence depending on the circumstances. I witnessed this happen. A better method would be to hire an audit firm that specializes in forensic accounting or have the FBI perform the audit. Sanders needs to be held accountable.

According to the whistle-blower, documents, including the invoice, have been altered. Part of my career in state government was working in purchasing. The only time I saw an invoice altered by an employee resulted in that person being terminated. It is also unlawful.

I believe Sanders' sole purpose in calling the recent special session was to dilute the FOIA and hide her dishonesty and corruption concerning the lectern. The tax cuts were just a pretext.

JOHN ROLLANS

Little Rock

It's definitely a duck

During a court trial in 1983, Dan Rather declared: "If it looks like a duck, walks like a duck, and quacks like a duck, you've got a duck."

Hamas wants to (1) exterminate the Jews; and (2) eradicate Israel. Nazis indiscriminately killed Jews. Hamas not only indiscriminately murders Jews, they rape their women, and kill the children, even beheading them. Essentially, they look like a Nazi, walk like a Nazi and quack like a Nazi. To paraphrase Dan's famous words, you've got a Nazi!

Arguably, does this indicate that by supporting Hamas Nazis, you are also a Nazi?

You need to be aware that you are supporting an ideology that is based on hatred and violence.

RON HUNTER

Bryant

Russian hypocrites

In Thursday news, "Russia calls Israeli missile strikes on Syria 'gross violation' of international law." That comment from Russia takes some gall more than a year after it launched an unprovoked attack on a neighboring country, killing hundreds of civilians for no reason.

It seems Putin is the new Hitler.

PAUL HARPER

Sherwood