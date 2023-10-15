LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Water utility honors Hays, Stewart | City hires chief information officer

Water utility board

lauds Hays, Stewart

The board of commissioners of Central Arkansas Water during a meeting on Thursday approved resolutions honoring two late community leaders: Patrick Henry Hays and the Rev. Hezekiah D. Stewart Jr.

Hays, who served six terms as mayor of North Little Rock beginning in 1989, died on Oct. 4. He was 76.

Central Arkansas Water was formed during Hays' tenure as a result of a 2001 water system consolidation agreement between Little Rock and North Little Rock.

The resolution approved on Thursday said Hays was "instrumental" in the creation of the largest public drinking water system in the state.

"The Board of Commissioners of [Central Arkansas Water] honors and expresses its sincere gratitude for Patrick Henry Hays's decades-long service to North Little Rock, his commitment to advancing the shared interests of the people of Central Arkansas, and his leadership envisioning and securing the benefits of a unified community water system," the resolution said.

Stewart, who died on Sept. 20 at the age of 80, founded the Watershed Human and Community Development Agency.

The resolution approved by the board noted Stewart's "decades-long service to Central Arkansas, his tireless work to provide life's most essential resources to countless persons, and his enduring commitment to safeguard access to drinking water for residents of our community."

Both measures were approved as part of the consent agenda.

City names Kabaou

to information post

Abdoul Kabaou has been hired as the city of Little Rock's chief information officer.

Kabaou started on Sept. 11, according to city spokesman Aaron Sadler, who said via email that Kabaou previously served as deputy director of finance.

Kabaou returns to city employment from Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field, where he served as director of procurement.

His last day of full-time employment with the airport was Sept. 25, according to airport spokesman Shane Carter. Kabaou "transitioned to a part-time as needed capacity on September 26," Carter wrote.

During a meeting of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission on Thursday, Chair Jill Floyd recognized Kabaou and praised his work within the procurement department.

Airport goal 12%

for certain firms

The Federal Aviation Administration has approved a 12% goal for the participation of disadvantaged firms in federally funded capital projects at Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport/Adams Field, members of the Little Rock Municipal Airport Commission were told during a meeting on Thursday.

The latest FAA-approved goal will apply during a period of three federal fiscal years that ends in 2026. For the the 2021-23 cycle, the same goal initially was set at 11% and later revised to 12%.

Bryan Malinowski, the executive director of the airport, told commissioners on Thursday that the proposed goal was submitted in August and approved on Sept. 18.

During a meeting in August, commissioners were told that the airport would pursue a participation goal of 18% for non-federally funded capital projects over the three-year cycle.