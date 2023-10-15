LIVE Music! ‘American Idol’ winner Phillip Phillips performs Oct. 27 in Fort Smith

"American Idol" winner Phillip Phillips brings his Drift Back Tour to TempleLive Fort Smith on Oct. 27. Phillips rose to prominence with his Season 11 win, but he has continued to make waves with hits like "Home," "Gone, Gone, Gone" and "Raging Fire." Tickets are $25-$39.

Flatland Cavalry performs Oct. 20 at TempleLive, 200 N. 11th St. in Fort Smith. 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

ELSEWHERE

Trey Russell performs Oct. 17; Jocko plays Oct. 18; Gabrielle Gore & Silent Thunder perform Oct. 2o; Robert Rauch plays Oct. 24; Larry Peterson performs Oct. 25; Dirty Flannel Shirt plays Oct. 27; and Trey Edwards Band performs Oct. 28 at JJ's Grill, 5400 Phoenix Ave No. 1 in Fort Smith.

Trout Fishing in America perform at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 at King Opera House, 427 Main St. in Van Buren.

Nightrain: The Guns & Roses Tribute Experience happens at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20; Rhett Miller of the Old 97s performs at 7 p.m. Oct. 27; a fundraiser for TJ's Guitar & Music Program benefiting the Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club happens at 6:15 p.m. Oct. 28 with The Cabbageheads, Mark Albertson & The Groove, Big City Moses 2, Zoe and Kimball Davis at Majestic Fort Smith, 817 Garrison Ave. 551-2424

Rodney Carrington performs at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Oct. 27 in the Showplace Theatre at Riverwind Casino, 1544 Oklahoma 9 in Norman, Okla. Tickets can be purchased online at Riverwind.com or on the day of the event (if available). Box office hours are Tuesday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. 405-322-6000.

Johnny Dale Roberts performs at 5 p.m. and Brooke White Band plays at 9 p.m. Oct. 20; D'Elegantz Duo plays at 5 p.m. and Gabrielle Gore and The Silent Thunder perform at 9 p.m. Oct. 21 at Cherokee Casino and Hotel Roland, 109 Cherokee Blvd. in Roland, Okla. 800-256-2338.

Green Gar performs at 8 p.m. Oct. 20 at Hero's, 1002 Garrison Ave. in Fort Smith.

A Giant Dog! plays at 8 p.m. Oct. 27 at Smoke and Barrel, 324 W. Dickson St. in Fayetteville.

Send info about your upcoming concerts and events to Monica Hooper, music editor, at mhooper@nwaonline.com.